PRESS RELEASE | JULY 31, 2020 2020 Joint Statistical Meetings Virtual Conference U.S. Census Bureau and researchers from across the nation will present research findings at the Joint Statistical Meetings Annual Virtual Conference Aug. 2 – 6.

07/31/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

JULY 31, 2020 - U.S. Census Bureau and researchers from across the nation will present research findings at the Joint Statistical Meetings Annual Virtual Conference Aug. 2 - 6. This year's theme is 'Everyone Counts: Data for the Public Good.'

This conference is a forum for Census Bureau staffers to present their research on public opinion and survey research for professional discussion on a spectrum of topics including:

Please see our conference electronic press kit for more information.

The JSM conference is the largest gathering of statisticians and data scientists held in North America. It is also one of the broadest, with topics ranging from statistical applications to methodology and theory to the expanding boundaries of statistics, such as analytics and data science. JSM offers a unique opportunity for statisticians in academia, industry and government to exchange ideas and explore opportunities for collaboration.

To learn more about Census Bureau researchers, visit our Researcher Profiles.

No news release associated with this announcement. Tip sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 21:06:15 UTC
