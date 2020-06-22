Log in
PRESS RELEASE | JUNE 22, 2020 Census Bureau Releases New Data on Community Resilience Community Resilience Estimates measure the ability of a population to recover from the impacts of disasters.

06/22/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

JUNE 22, 2020 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released the Community Resilience Estimates on www.census.gov> to measure the ability of a population to absorb, endure and recover from the impacts of disasters, including weather-related and disease-related hazard events such as COVID-19. The new experimental data product will be available through a tool which shows risk level by state, county and tract.

These estimates come from the 2018 American Community Survey, the 2018 National Center for Health Statistics National Health Interview Survey, and Population and Housing Unit Estimates.

Stakeholders including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, academic researchers, and local planners can use the estimates to study the impacts of or plan for mitigation for disasters.

No news release associated with this product. Tip Sheet only.

###

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 20:41:03 UTC
