PRESS RELEASE | JUNE 30, 2020 2019 Annual Survey of Public Employment and Payroll 2019 Annual Survey of Public Employment and Payroll statistics provide a comprehensive look at the employment of the nation's state and local governments.

06/30/2020 | 02:59pm EDT

JUNE 30, 2020 - The U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 Annual Survey of Public Employment and Payroll statistics provide a comprehensive look at the employment of the nation's state and local governments. The survey provides state and local government data on full- and part-time employment, full-time equivalent employment, and payroll statistics by governmental function.

Public employment and payroll data are used by federal, state and local governments and educational and research organizations for a variety of activities such as the development of the government component of the GDP or gross domestic product and for comparative studies.

No news release associated with this report. Tip Sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 18:58:08 UTC
