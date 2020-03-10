Log in
PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 10, 2020 Census Bureau to Embargo Vintage 2019 Population Estimates The U.S. Census Bureau will offer a two-day media embargo period for subscribers to view the Vintage 2019 population estimates.

03/10/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

Visit the Census Bureau's embargo site to register for embargo access.

The embargoed information may not be published, broadcast, posted online, distributed via wire and distribution services, or shared with a nonembargo member until the public release date and time. The public release will be at 12:01 a.m. EDT, Thursday, March 26.

Embargo subscribers are encouraged to confirm that their login user name and password are up to date prior to March 24. For assistance, please email pio@census.gov>.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 22:19:04 UTC
