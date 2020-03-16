PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 16, 2020 Suspension of Pre-Release Press Lockups for Economic Indicators The BEA and the Census Bureau are closely monitoring and following guidance of public health officials related to COVID-19.

MARCH 16, 2020 - The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. ​Census Bureau are closely monitoring and following guidance of public health officials related to COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and to protect the health and well-being of both Department of Commerce staff and reporters, both BEA and the Census Bureau will suspend until further notice pre-release media lockups for principal federal economic indicators beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.

Please note: This suspension does not impact the scheduled public release of data. News releases will continue to be made available as scheduled on agency websites: www.bea.gov or www.census.gov. Technical and media contacts listed on each news release will continue to be available for questions.

###