PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 16, 2020 Suspension of Pre-Release Press Lockups for Economic Indicators The BEA and the Census Bureau are closely monitoring and following guidance of public health officials related to COVID-19.

03/16/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

MARCH 16, 2020 - The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. ​Census Bureau are closely monitoring and following guidance of public health officials related to COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and to protect the health and well-being of both Department of Commerce staff and reporters, both BEA and the Census Bureau will suspend until further notice pre-release media lockups for principal federal economic indicators beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.

Please note: This suspension does not impact the scheduled public release of data. News releases will continue to be made available as scheduled on agency websites: www.bea.gov or www.census.gov. Technical and media contacts listed on each news release will continue to be available for questions.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 03:30:03 UTC
PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 16, 2020 Suspension of Pre-Release Press Lockups for Economic Indicators The BEA and the Census Bureau are closely monitoring and following guidance of public health officials related to COVID-19.
