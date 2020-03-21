Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 21, 2020 16.7% of Households Have Responded to the 2020 Census Response Rate Map Shows Latest Data for Every Community Across U.S. Now Available Online.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 08:26pm EDT

March 21, 2020 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released the initial response rates for every state, county and city across the nation - 16.7% of households have responded to the 2020 Census since invitations began arriving in mailboxes on March 12.

The 2020 Census response rate map shows how cities and towns across the country are now responding. The map will be updated daily for everyone to see the response rate in their area and compare it to other areas across the nation. The map also shows the comparable response rate from the 2010 Census for each geography.

Earlier this year, the Census Bureau released a downloadable toolkit to help local elected officials and community leaders plan 2020 Census response rate challenges to build awareness of the census and encourage people to respond. Users can compare their communities' 2020 Census response rates to their 2010 Census rates to identify areas where they may need to remind people why it is so important to participate in the census.

In late February, the map launched with 2010 Census response rates as a reference point for states and cities, including down to the census tract level (areas with about 4,000 households). People can now view both 2010 and 2020 Census response rates on the map.

The map only includes data from households that respond to the census online, by phone or by mail and not those who are counted by a census taker in person. For example, the map does not reflect the people who are being counted through special operations, such as people living in group housing, transitory locations, or remote areas.

Other Map Highlights

  • Daily updates to response rates for households that have responded to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.
  • The ability to search for response rates for states, cities, counties and census tracts from the 2010 Census and the 2020 Census and compare them in real time.
  • A heat map color scheme to indicate locations that have higher rates of response.
  • Background information and instructions for how to use the map and the data presented, including examples of response rate challenges.
  • An embeddable widget that will allow Response Rate Challenge participants to include the map on their own websites if desired.
  • Response rate data available in the public API.

Later, census takers will visit households that have not yet responded to collect their responses in person. The response rate map gives a preview of areas where census takers may need to follow up with more households if they do not respond online, by phone or by mail.

2020 Census Response Rate Challenge

To increase response to the 2020 Census across the country, the Census Bureau is challenging communities nationwide to complete the census online, by phone or by mail. The online toolkit includes ideas for community leaders to encourage people to beat their 2010 Census self-response rate.

It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail -all without having to meet a census taker.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States as of April 1, 2020 (Census Day). Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.

No news release associated with this report. Tip Sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2020 00:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:09pTORQUE ESPORTS : US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
AQ
09:08pTARGET : apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage
AQ
09:01pTech Innovator UGREEN Unveils Apple-Certified Charging Accessories Outperforming Market Products in Speed and Power
BU
08:26pPRESS RELEASE | MARCH 21, 2020 16.7% of Households Have Responded to the 2020 Census Response Rate Map Shows Latest Data for Every Community Across U.S. Now Available Online.
PU
08:26pCARMAX : Response to COVID-19
PU
06:55pGAMESTOP : Provides US Store Operations and Customer Service Update
AQ
06:51pUPDATED STATEMENT : Bristol Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
06:50pSEC Enables Immediate Effectiveness of Proposed Rule Change to Facilitate NYSE Electronic Auctions in Light of Temporary Closure of Physical Trading Floor
NE
06:23pASSOCIATED BANC : Bank announces financial relief measures to support customers affected by COVID-19
PR
06:00pSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA : Announces Temporary Closing of All " Canada" and "Dormez-vous" Retail Stores Due to COVID-19
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARMAX, INC. : CARMAX : Response to COVID-19
2Tech Innovator UGREEN Unveils Apple-Certified Charging Accessories Outperforming Market Products in Speed a..
3TARGET CORPORATION : TARGET : apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage
4TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. : TORQUE ESPORTS : US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as Worl..
5PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 21, 2020 16.7% of Households Have Responded to the 2020 Census Response Rate Map Show..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group