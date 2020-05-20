Log in
PRESS RELEASE | MAY 20, 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Releases Household Pulse Survey Results The Household Pulse Survey is designed to collect real-time data on how people's lives have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

05/20/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

MAY 20, 2020 - The Census Bureau today released the first results from the experimental Household Pulse Survey. The results represent data collected between April 23 and May 12, 2020. The data are available through the Household Pulse Survey Interactive Tool, and in tables on the website. The initial release includes national-level estimates in the tables and national and state-level estimates through the tool. Subsequent releases will include estimates for the 15 largest metropolitan statistical areas. The Census Bureau will review data each week and release as many of these geographies as possible. The releases of data are expected to be on a weekly basis, every week through mid-July 2020.

The Household Pulse Survey is designed to collect real-time data on how people's lives have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to inform federal and state response and recovery planning.

No news release associated with this product. Tip Sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 18:28:04 UTC
