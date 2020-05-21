PRESS RELEASE | MAY 21, 2020 2018 E-Stats Report: Measuring the Electronic Economy The U.S. Census Bureau released a report that summarizes 2018 e-commerce statistics on shipments, sales and revenues from key sectors of the economy.

MAY 21, 2020 - The U.S. Census Bureau today releaseda report that summarizes 2018 e-commerce statistics on shipments, sales and revenues from key sectors of the economy: manufacturing, wholesale, services and retail. These statistics are available for the nation dating back to 1998.

The estimates in this report are based on data collected from separate surveys conducted by the Census Bureau: Economic Census-Manufacturing, Annual Survey of Manufactures, Annual Wholesale Trade Survey, Service Annual Survey, and the Annual Retail Trade Survey.

Measures of total economic activity and e-commerce are presented in this report to provide a broad perspective of e-commerce activity across several sectors.

The reportandtables are available on the Census Bureau's website at www.census.gov/programs-surveys/e-stats.html>.

No news release associated with this report. Tip Sheet only.

