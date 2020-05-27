PRESS RELEASE | MAY 27, 2020 Over 60 Percent of U.S. Households Have Responded to 2020 Census Responses to the 2020 Census are on track as more than 60% of U.S. households have responded to the 2020 Census.

MAY 27, 2020 - Responses to the 2020 Census are on track as more than 60% of U.S. households have responded to the 2020 Census, with approximately four out of every five households that responded on their own choosing to do so online at 2020census.gov. Current internet self-response rates are 9.2 percentage points above Census Bureau projections, as households continue to favor online to phone and mail in responding to the census.

In a video message, Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham thanked people for responding to reach this milestone and encouraged those who have not responded to help shape their future for the next 10 years.

In mid-March, most households received an invitation in the mail to respond to the 2020 Census, followed by multiple reminders and a paper questionnaire. Census takers are scheduled to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census beginning in August.

Beginning the week of May 4, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, the Census Bureau began a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in select geographic areas. As part of this phased restart, the Census Bureau resumed dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at front doors in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their home. About 5% of households are counted during this operation, known as Update Leave, where census workers confirm or update a household's physical location address and then leave a census questionnaire packet.

The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public is of the utmost importance. All returning staff will receive safety training on social distancing protocols and be provided personal protective equipment before restarting operations.

The Census Bureau's online response rates map shows response rates by state, city, county and census tract. As of May 25, 2020:

Madison, Wis., is the city with the highest internet self-response rate.

Minnesota and Utah have the highest internet response rates among states.

The 10 states with the highest self-response rates are: