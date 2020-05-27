Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE | MAY 27, 2020 Over 60 Percent of U.S. Households Have Responded to 2020 Census Responses to the 2020 Census are on track as more than 60% of U.S. households have responded to the 2020 Census.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

MAY 27, 2020 - Responses to the 2020 Census are on track as more than 60% of U.S. households have responded to the 2020 Census, with approximately four out of every five households that responded on their own choosing to do so online at 2020census.gov. Current internet self-response rates are 9.2 percentage points above Census Bureau projections, as households continue to favor online to phone and mail in responding to the census.

In a video message, Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham thanked people for responding to reach this milestone and encouraged those who have not responded to help shape their future for the next 10 years.

In mid-March, most households received an invitation in the mail to respond to the 2020 Census, followed by multiple reminders and a paper questionnaire. Census takers are scheduled to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census beginning in August.

Beginning the week of May 4, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, the Census Bureau began a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in select geographic areas. As part of this phased restart, the Census Bureau resumed dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at front doors in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their home. About 5% of households are counted during this operation, known as Update Leave, where census workers confirm or update a household's physical location address and then leave a census questionnaire packet.

The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public is of the utmost importance. All returning staff will receive safety training on social distancing protocols and be provided personal protective equipment before restarting operations.

The Census Bureau's online response rates map shows response rates by state, city, county and census tract. As of May 25, 2020:

  • Madison, Wis., is the city with the highest internet self-response rate.
  • Minnesota and Utah have the highest internet response rates among states.

The 10 states with the highest self-response rates are:

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 21:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pGE Exits Lightbulb Business It Pioneered -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:56pMoleculin Announces Common Stock Will Resume Trading on the NASDAQ on May 28, 2020
PR
05:56pKay Properties and Investments Helps Client Invest $10.42 Million in 1031 Exchange Solution
GL
05:55pLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Successful placement of all LPKF shares owned by entities related to Bantleon-Group
EQ
05:53pINDEPENDENT BANK : 2020Q2 Investor Package
PU
05:53pPETARDS : 27/05/2020 – RTS Solutions Service Support Agreement
PU
05:53pMESOBLAST : Reports Strong Financial Position and Substantial Operational Progress For the Period Ended March 31, 2020
AQ
05:53pBRUNSWICK : Mercury Marine enters into supply agreement with BRP; will immediately become outboard engine of choice for Alumacraft, Manitou & Telwater brands
AQ
05:52pPRADO GROUP : Appoints Bridgett McCormick, Acquisitions Manager, Pacific Northwest
BU
05:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ENEL S.P.A. : Miss Your Office? Some Companies Are Building Virtual Replicas
3CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 billion bailout
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group