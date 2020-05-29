PRESS RELEASE | MAY 29, 2020 Some 2020 Census Field Operations to Resume in Additional Locations The Census Bureau will begin a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in seven additional states and the District of Columbia the week of June 1.

MAY 29, 2020 - The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in seven additional states and the District of Columbia the week of June 1. With these additions, field activities have restarted in at least one office in every state and 98.2% of the nation's update leave workload will have resumed. As of May 27, half of the update leave workload was completed.
The locations that will begin a phased restart of operations are:
-
Delaware
-
Washington, D.C.
-
Hawaii
-
Illinois
-
New Hampshire
-
New Jersey
-
Ohio
-
South Carolina
Additional area census offices in the following states will begin a phased restart of operations:
-
California
-
Maryland
-
Michigan
-
New York
-
Texas
-
Virginia
Updates on the operations resuming by location are available at 2020census.gov. The Census Bureau will update this webpage weekly as 2020 Census operations resume across the United States.
For more information, visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page.
No news release associated with this announcement. Tip Sheet only.
###
Disclaimer
U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 20:29:04 UTC