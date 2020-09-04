Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE: NAWG Applauds House COVID-19 Wheat Letter to USDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

25 Massachusetts • Ste. 500B • Washington, D.C. • 20001 • 202-547-7800

Web: www.wheatworld.org Twitter: @wheatworld

Contact: Caitlin Eannello, 202.547.7800

NAWG Applauds House COVID-19 Wheat Letter to USDA

Washington, D.C. (September 04, 2020) - On September 4, 2020, 26 Members of Congress from wheat producing states issued a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking that he use existing funds through the CARES Act to begin covering 2020 crop losses and to include all classes of wheat. This letter coincides with a similar letter sent by 21 Senators to Secretary Perdue earlier this week.

'NAWG is grateful for Congressman Frank Lucas's (R-OK) leadership on this important effort to ensure all wheat farmers are eligible for important assistance to offset the economic impacts of COVID-19 on commodity prices,' said NAWG President and Cass City, MI, wheat grower Dave Milligan. 'Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle and representing farmers of all classes of wheat came together on this letter demonstrating the significant price drops experienced this year and the need for 2020 losses to be covered.'

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) provides important assistance for hard red spring and durum wheat farmers, but it does not include other classes of wheat which represent about 70 percent of 2019 production. CFAP also only currently provides assistance on 2019 grain that was considered to be at risk in the first quarter of the year. Despite the 2020 wheat harvest nearing completion, CARES Act funds have not yet been made available for 2020 crop losses.

Disclaimer

NAWG - National Association of Wheat Growers published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 17:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:44pMEET GROUP, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:41pHYB : Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-K)
AQ
02:41pWALMART : Selects 850 Entrepreneurs to Pitch their U.S. Manufactured Products at First-Ever Virtual Open Call Event
BU
02:40pAB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:40pNEWS : to Host Virtual Dow Jones Investor Day
PU
02:38pNORSEMONT MINING : Annual General and Special Meeting Results
AQ
02:36pPyroGenesis Signs $11.5MM Contract for US Navy's Two Ship Build
GL
02:34pMaryland Attorney Michele Rosenfeld Triumphs in Years-Long Land Development Case
GL
02:33pGREAT WEST LIFECO : President and CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit
AQ
02:32pWORLD'S LARGEST MEETING OF ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTS CONCLUDES : Real-World Examples of Successful Business Transformation Journeys
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
4BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
5CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group