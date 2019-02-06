PRESS RELEASE: NAWG CEO Responds to 2019 State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. (February 5, 2019) - Tonight, President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union Address. The theme of the speech was 'Choosing Greatness' and focused on immigration, trade, infrastructure, healthcare, and national security.

NAWG CEO Chandler Goule provided the following statement in response:

'Wheat farmers are pleased to hear President Trump discuss the need to invest in America's infrastructure. With any infrastructure legislation, we hope the President and Congress prioritize the critical needs of rural infrastructure. This includes making improvements to transportation infrastructure, expanding access to broadband, and updating rural agricultural research facilities.

'As we consider our place in the world stage, let's make sure that we preserve smart trade deals that keep American wheat producers in a strong position. This includes remaining in NAFTA until the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement is in place and moving forward with new bi-lateral deals.

'We appreciate the President continuing to talk about the need to enforce our trade deals and commend the Administration's work to ensure countries like China are living up to its commitments. We recognize that China's trade policies are unfair and create unnecessary distortions that hurt U.S. farmers and other industries, which is why NAWG supports the two World Trade Organization (WTO) cases the U.S. has taken against China instead of tariffs.

'NAWG looks forward to continuing to work with the Administration and Congress on the implementation of the 2018 farm bill. The bill gives growers access to programs that allow them to produce high-quality crops while using fewer resources. Programs within the bill further the rural economy by creating new jobs, spur investment, and provide farmers with the tools they need to continue producing a safe and abundant food supply.'

