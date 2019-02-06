Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PRESS RELEASE: NAWG CEO Responds to 2019 State of the Union Address

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 12:20am EST

Washington, D.C. (February 5, 2019) - Tonight, President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union Address. The theme of the speech was 'Choosing Greatness' and focused on immigration, trade, infrastructure, healthcare, and national security.

NAWG CEO Chandler Goule provided the following statement in response:

'Wheat farmers are pleased to hear President Trump discuss the need to invest in America's infrastructure. With any infrastructure legislation, we hope the President and Congress prioritize the critical needs of rural infrastructure. This includes making improvements to transportation infrastructure, expanding access to broadband, and updating rural agricultural research facilities.

'As we consider our place in the world stage, let's make sure that we preserve smart trade deals that keep American wheat producers in a strong position. This includes remaining in NAFTA until the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement is in place and moving forward with new bi-lateral deals.

'We appreciate the President continuing to talk about the need to enforce our trade deals and commend the Administration's work to ensure countries like China are living up to its commitments. We recognize that China's trade policies are unfair and create unnecessary distortions that hurt U.S. farmers and other industries, which is why NAWG supports the two World Trade Organization (WTO) cases the U.S. has taken against China instead of tariffs.

'NAWG looks forward to continuing to work with the Administration and Congress on the implementation of the 2018 farm bill. The bill gives growers access to programs that allow them to produce high-quality crops while using fewer resources. Programs within the bill further the rural economy by creating new jobs, spur investment, and provide farmers with the tools they need to continue producing a safe and abundant food supply.'

###

About NAWG
NAWG is the primary representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 21 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at state and national levels. From their offices in the Wheat Growers Building on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members and the public.

Disclaimer

NAWG - National Association of Wheat Growers published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 05:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aPRESS RELEASE : NAWG CEO Responds to 2019 State of the Union Address
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aIndonesia's economy grows faster than expected, rupiah firms
RE
12:08aSouth Africa's rand to shed half its 2019 gains in a year
RE
12:02aHammer and pickle - Vietnam-style reform would mean big changes for North Korea
RE
02/06Trump Seeks to Reset Debate Over Border Wall in State of the Union -- 5th Update
DJ
02/05Abrams Target Trump's Immigration Policy in Democratic Response
DJ
02/05Australia central bank chief puts rate cut on the table, Australian dollar skids
RE
02/05Asian shares subdued after Trump speech, Aussie slumps
RE
02/05Asian shares subdued after Trump speech, Aussie slumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : ABC and parks boost Disney profit above forecasts
4SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : books quarterly profit jump, points to 5G-driven growth
5SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2018 results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.