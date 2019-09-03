Log in
PRESS RELEASE: NAWG Submits Comments to EPA's Interim Registration of Glyphosate

09/03/2019 | 10:37am EDT

Media Contact: Caitlin Eannello, 240-423-4345 (Cell)

Washington, D.C. (September 03, 2019) - Today, the National Association of Wheat Growers submitted comments to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s interim registration decision for glyphosate (Docket Number: EPA-HQ-OPP-2009-0361-2340).

NAWG President and Lavon, TX farmer Ben Scholz made the following statement:

'Glyphosate has been on the market for more than 40 years (1974 initial registration) and has passed multiple scientific reviews in each of its over 100 registered countries. It is one of the most rigorously reviewed products with one of the most extensive worldwide human health, safety and environmental databases ever compiled for a crop protection product.

'Glyphosate is an exceptional product for wheat growers because of its ability to effectively control a broad spectrum of plants post-emergent. Rather than using tillage to eliminate emerged weeds in their fields prior to planting, growers, instead, apply a labeled treatment of glyphosate to the weed growth.

'According to USDA, conservation tillage practices are used by wheat growers on 67% of wheat acres in 2017, up from under 40% in 2004. Reducing tillage trips across the field is a conservation practice known to have a positive impact on the growers' ability to produce a quality crop over a wide variation of climatic conditions.

'Conservation practices preserve the environment and improve soil health, sustaining the long-term viability of the farming operation. This would not be possible without the use of glyphosate.

'NAWG supports the U.S. Government regulatory system to ensure that crop protection tools are safe for grower use, farm worker use, and that any residue found on food is safe for human consumption, including consumption by children. Farmers work hard to produce a high quality, safe product for their consumers. Understanding and following the strict requirements of the pesticide label is a part of the proper management of a grower's operation, which also protects their workers, their communities, themselves and their consumers.'

For complete comments, visit NAWG's site here.

About NAWG
NAWG is the primary policy representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 20 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at the national levels. From their offices in the Wheat Growers Building on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members, Administration officials and the public.

Disclaimer

NAWG - National Association of Wheat Growers published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:36:04 UTC
