PRESS RELEASE: NAWG Thanks USDA for Aiding Farmers and the Food Supply Chain During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Washington, D.C. (April 19, 2020) - To aid farmers, ranchers, and consumers to effectively respond to the COVID-19 national emergency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). This $19 billion program will provide immediate relief with direct payments to farmers and ranchers and support the food supply chain. The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) President and Cass City, MI wheat farmer Dave Milligan made the following statement in response:

'We would like to thank the USDA for releasing the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). NAWG applauds the Agency for putting the program together so promptly and we look forward to seeing details about how the program will work.

'NAWG looks forward to working with the USDA and Congress to ensure that the needs of wheat growers are addressed during the COVID-19 national emergency.'

