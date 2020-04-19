Log in
PRESS RELEASE: NAWG Thanks USDA for Aiding Farmers and the Food Supply Chain During the COVID-19 Pandemic

04/19/2020 | 09:56am EDT

For Immediate Release

Contact: Caitlin Eannello, 202.547.7800

Washington, D.C. (April 19, 2020) - To aid farmers, ranchers, and consumers to effectively respond to the COVID-19 national emergency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). This $19 billion program will provide immediate relief with direct payments to farmers and ranchers and support the food supply chain. The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) President and Cass City, MI wheat farmer Dave Milligan made the following statement in response:

'We would like to thank the USDA for releasing the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). NAWG applauds the Agency for putting the program together so promptly and we look forward to seeing details about how the program will work.

'NAWG looks forward to working with the USDA and Congress to ensure that the needs of wheat growers are addressed during the COVID-19 national emergency.'

About NAWG
NAWG is the primary policy representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 20 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at the national levels. From their offices in the Wheat Growers Building on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members, Administration officials and the public.

Disclaimer

NAWG - National Association of Wheat Growers published this content on 19 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2020 13:55:13 UTC
