PRESS RELEASE: NAWG Voices Concern About President's 2020 Budget Proposal

03/11/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Washington, D.C. (March 11, 2019) - Today, the White House Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russ Vought released the President's Fiscal Year 2020 Budget of the United States Government: 'A Budget for a Better America: Promises Kept. Taxpayers First.'

In response, NAWG President and Lavon, TX wheat farmer Ben Scholz issued the following:

'While NAWG continues to review the budget proposal in more detail, we do see that it proposes drastic cuts to some key programs for farmers. Congress just passed a farm bill by historical margins from both sides of the aisle which rejected many of these misguided cuts to agriculture that are proposed in the President's budget request.

'The Administration's 2020 proposal will make crop insurance policies more expensive for farmers when input costs already remain high and commodity prices are low. This additional cost could result in many growers not having insurance and may make it difficult for them to stay in business. NAWG will continue to impress upon Congress the difficult economic conditions in wheat country and thus why these programs shouldn't be cut through the budget and appropriations process.'

###

About NAWG
NAWG is the primary representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 21 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at state and national levels. From their offices in the Wheat Growers Building on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members and the public.

Disclaimer

NAWG - National Association of Wheat Growers published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 21:29:06 UTC
