PRESS RELEASE: NAWG Welcomes News of Large Wheat Purchase by Chinese Buyers

Washington, D.C. (March 20, 2020) - The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) President and Cass City, MI wheat farmer Dave Milligan made the following statement in response to largest purchase of wheat by Chinese buyers since the country implemented retaliatory tariffs on U.S. wheat in March 2018:

'With the Coronavirus pandemic adversely impacting domestic and international economies, China's purchase of American wheat is welcomed news.

'The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that Chinese buyers purchased 340,000 metric tons, or about 12.5 million bushels, of U.S. hard red winter (HRW) wheat for delivery in the 2020/21 marketing year.

'NAWG also hopes that this is just one of several steps towards implementation of Phase I of the new U.S.-China trade deal. China is one of the largest buyers of U.S. wheat, and we hope that the new U.S.-China trade deal will restore the export opportunity that was building in China for American wheat farmers.'

