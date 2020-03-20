Log in
PRESS RELEASE: NAWG Welcomes News of Large Wheat Purchase by Chinese Buyers

03/20/2020 | 02:09pm EDT

For Immediate Release

Contact: Caitlin Eannello, 202.547.7800

Washington, D.C. (March 20, 2020) - The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) President and Cass City, MI wheat farmer Dave Milligan made the following statement in response to largest purchase of wheat by Chinese buyers since the country implemented retaliatory tariffs on U.S. wheat in March 2018:

'With the Coronavirus pandemic adversely impacting domestic and international economies, China's purchase of American wheat is welcomed news.

'The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that Chinese buyers purchased 340,000 metric tons, or about 12.5 million bushels, of U.S. hard red winter (HRW) wheat for delivery in the 2020/21 marketing year.

'NAWG also hopes that this is just one of several steps towards implementation of Phase I of the new U.S.-China trade deal. China is one of the largest buyers of U.S. wheat, and we hope that the new U.S.-China trade deal will restore the export opportunity that was building in China for American wheat farmers.'

About NAWG
NAWG is the primary policy representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 20 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at the national levels. From their offices in the Wheat Growers Building on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members, Administration officials and the public

Disclaimer

NAWG - National Association of Wheat Growers published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 18:08:04 UTC
