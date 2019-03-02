PRESS RELEASE: NAWG and the National Wheat Foundation Named New Board Officers at the 2019 Commodity Classic

Orlando, FL (March 01, 2019) - The National Association of Wheat Growers and the National Wheat Foundation wrapped up the 2019 Commodity Classic with a new slate of officers.

NAWG President and Southwest Oklahoma farmer Jimmie Musick has passed the gavel down to Vice President Ben Scholz, a farmer from Texas. Michigan wheat farmer Dave Milligan moved up the ranks of leadership becoming NAWG's new Vice President. Nicole Berg, wheat farmer from Paterson, Washington, becomes NAWG's new Treasurer. Oregon wheat farmer, Brent Cheyne will serve as NAWG's new Secretary. Jimmie Musick will continue to serve on the executive committee in the role of Past President.

'Jimmie's time as President will have a lasting impact on the organization and we appreciate all of the hard work that he did to lead NAWG during the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill,' stated NAWG CEO and NWF Executive Director Chandler Goule. 'We are excited for Texas wheat farmer Ben Scholz to take over as NAWG's next President and welcome Brent Cheyne to the officer team for the 2019-2020 NAWG fiscal year'

Additionally, the National Wheat Foundation welcomed a new Board of Director to replaced Past President Phil McLain. Bernard Peterson is our new grower representative, who farms in Loretto, KY. His official title is General Partner, Integrator, and Director of Finance for Peterson-Farms. Further, NWF Chairman Wayne Hurst will continue to serve on the Board as Chairman, while Texas wheat farmer David Cleavinger will remain in his role of Vice Chairman.

'NWF also appreciates Idaho wheat farmer Wayne Hurst's time as Board Chairman and is thankful to be able to keep him on for another year,' continued Goule. 'We welcome Bernard Peterson to the NWF Board and know that he will be a great attribute to the Foundation.'

For more information, visit the National Association of Wheat Growers and the National Wheat Foundation's site.

###

About NAWG

NAWG is the primary representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 21 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at state and national levels. From their offices in the Wheat Growers Building on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members and the public.

About The Foundation

The National Wheat Foundation was established by the industry to serve as the national center for wheat research, education and outreach. Serving our mission, the Foundation works to advance the wheat industry through strategic research, education and outreach collaborations, guided by core values of grower centeredness, integrity, honesty and trustworthiness. The Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization incorporated and headquartered in Washington, D.C., governed by a nine-member Board of Directors and managed by staff of the National Association of Wheat Growers, the Foundation's sole member.