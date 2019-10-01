Log in
PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 01, 2019 Manufacturing Day: October 4, 2019 The U.S. Census Bureau celebrates the importance of the manufacturing sector to the nation's economy during the eighth annual observance of Manufacturing Day.

10/01/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

OCT. 1, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau today celebrates the importance of the manufacturing sector to the nation's economy during the eighth annual observance of Manufacturing Day. The event is traditionally held the first Friday in October, which has been set aside to recognize this sector's vast contributions.

The Census Bureau has created a Manufacturing Day home pagewhich contains valuable manufacturing statistics and data products - and is posting historical facts about manufacturing on Twitterand Facebook.

The Manufacturing Day websitefeatures a host of helpful manufacturing data and tools, including:

The Economic Census, the Census Bureau's most comprehensive source of information on American businesses and the economy, began collecting statistics on the manufacturing sector in 1810. In addition to the Economic Census, the Census Bureau publishes manufacturing statistics from a number of sources, including the American Community Survey, Annual Survey of Manufactures, multiple economic indicators, and the Annual Business Survey.

Collectively, the data paint a picture of the state of this key economic sector.

For a complete list and more details on the sources of manufacturing data from the Census Bureau, visit www.census.gov/mfgday.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
