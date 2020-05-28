PRESS RELEASE OF THE BCT EXECUTIVE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2020 Read more

The Executive Board of the Central Bank of Tunisia held its periodic meeting on 27 May 2020. The meeting focused on recent developments in the national economic situation and the analysis of trends in the main economic, monetary and financial indicators.

The discussions dealt, in particular, with the repercussions of Covid-19 pandemic worldwide on the Tunisian economy as well as the impact of the general sanitary containment which started since 22 March 2020 at the national level.

In fact, this situation has weighed, in particular, on certain export-oriented sectors, in particular, the mechanical and electrical industries, those of textiles, clothing, leathers and footwear; further to tourism and transport, as well as sectors oriented towards domestic demand. This situation also impacted the investment climate and consumption. Yet, a slight improvement in the economic activity is expected for the coming period in line with the targeted health de-containment and the gradual resumption of activity in a number of sectors.

Regarding prices, the Board noted the ongoing increase in the inflation rate which reached 6.3% in annual shift over April 2020, against 6.2% in March, following an increase in the prices of food products in a context of high demand and disruption of the distribution channels during the containment, further to the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

Besides, the Board noted a reduction in the current deficit during the first four months of 2020, coming back to 2.8% of GDP against 3.6% in the same period of the previous year, in line mainly with the trade deficit shrinking, while tourist receipts and labor income declined following the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The net flow of external capital managed to cover the current deficit and consolidate net assets in foreign currency which reached 21,724 MTD or 134 days of import on 26 March 2020 against 13,139 MTD and 74 days over the same date of 2019.

In this context, the Board stressed the need to accelerate the recovery pace of exporting sectors like phosphates and by-products and energy given their important role in curbing the current deficit and easing up pressure on net foreign currency assets in the wake of an expected significant regression in tourist receipts and labor income due to coronavirus.

After discussions and deliberation on the above-mentioned issues, the Board affirmed that the Central Bank is closely following the development of the economic indicators and the performance of the various sectors as well as the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. On another level, and further to the series of exceptional measures already taken to face up to coronavirus crisis, the BCT decided to create a new category of financing eligible to refinancing to accompany businesses, meet their exceptional needs and ensure their viability in a way to boost the economic fabric and preserve financial stability.

The Board decided to keep unchanged the key interest rate of the BCT.