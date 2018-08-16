Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE: PCS EDVENTURES! REPORTS UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 02:21am CEST

Boise, Idaho, August 15, 2018 - PCS Edventures!.com, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced unaudited results of operations for its first quarter of fiscal year 2019 which ended in June 30, 2018.

Revenue was $1.81 million, a quarterly record for the Company, which was up 184% from the same period last year. Net income was $0.75 million, also a quarterly record for the Company. Cash flow from operations was $0.90 million and the Company ended the quarter with $284,000 in cash.

'PCS Edventures delivered record results for the first fiscal quarter, driven by robust demand for the Company's education products, primarily our drone-related education solutions and enrichment camps,' said Mike Bledsoe, Vice President and Treasurer. 'Our seasonal peak this year was higher than ever and lasted much longer than prior peak seasons, and our team executed smartly.'

Todd Hackett, CEO, commented, 'We have seen a significant pick up in sales volume this calendar year compared to last and we expect this trend to continue. Our products are being well-received not only for their quality and value, but also because we have significantly increased marketplace awareness of the Company through more effective marketing over a broader reach which includes our expanding reseller network.'

For more information about PCS Edventures, visit our website.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and have been deployed at over 7,000 sites in all 50 United States and 17 foreign countries. https://www.edventures.com.

_ _

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

Contact

Investor Contact: Mike Bledsoe 1.800.429.3110, mikeb@edventures.com
Investor Relations Web Site: pcsv.global

# # #

Disclaimer

PCS Edventures! Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 00:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:11aAsian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries
RE
04:11aFACEBOOK : Update on Myanmar
PU
04:08aLOWE : collecting school supplies for Boys & Girls Club of Easton
AQ
04:01aHAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Summary of Questions and Answers for 1Q of FY2018
PU
04:01aIMPACT MINERALS : Completion of Sale of Pilbara Gold Project to Pacton Gold Inc
PU
04:01aSTANTEC : welcomes seasoned leaders in the Tri-State region
PU
04:00aImpact Minerals Limited Completion of Sale of Pilbara Gold Project to Pacton Gold
AW
03:53aRAKUTEN : Sports Schedule for Friday, August 17
AQ
03:51aAustralian Unemployment Rate Falls in July
DJ
03:46aBERLI JUCKER PCL : New shares of BJC to be traded on August 17, 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
3DIAGEO : Diageo rival swoops in with $4B cannabis investment
4ASX LTD : ASX : Full-Year Media Release
5MIMEDX GROUP INC : MIMEDX : Health Insurer Shuns 'Unproven' Amniotic-Tissue Products -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.