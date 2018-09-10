PRESS RELEASE: Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry has helped consumers save; industry should be fostered, not hindered

According to a recent report from the Consumer Energy Alliance, Pennsylvania consumers saved over $30 billion between 2006 and 2016 due to lower natural gas costs as a result of increased energy production and new technology.
Of that $30 billion, residential customers saved over $13 billion.
In response, Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Val DiGiorgio, made the following statement:
'Pennsylvania's natural gas industry has provided obvious benefits and extensive savings to Pennsylvania consumers as a result of our unique position at the center of the national energy economy.
'In the years to come, Pennsylvania is currently placed to continue to capitalize on our home-grown resources to increase consumer savings, grow jobs, and keep up with the 21st century economy.
'As policymakers look forward to the future of the Pennsylvania natural gas industry-including the efficacy of a severance tax-I would encourage them to keep the industry-created benefits in mind and to work to ensure the natural gas industry is responsibly fostered, encouraged, and developed; rather than hampered and stifled.'
