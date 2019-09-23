Log in
PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 2017 E-Stats Report: Measuring the Electronic Economy This report summarizes 2017 e-commerce statistics on shipments, sales and revenues from four sectors of the economy.

09/23/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

SEPT. 23, 2019 - This report summarizes 2017 e-commerce statistics on shipments, sales and revenues from key sectors of the economy: manufacturing, wholesale, services and retail. These statistics are available for the nation from 1998.

The estimates in this report are based on data collected from separate surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau: 2017 Annual Survey of Manufactures; 2017 Annual Wholesale Trade Survey; 2017 Service Annual Survey; and the 2017 Annual Retail Trade Survey.

Measures of total economic activity and e-commerce are presented in this report to provide a broad perspective of e-commerce activity across the many sectors.

The reportandtables are available on the U.S. Census Bureau's website at www.census.gov/programs-surveys/e-stats.html>. Click here for more information.

No news release associated with this product. Tip Sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 21:26:01 UTC
