PRESS RELEASE: The 2019 NAWG/USW Winter Conference Concludes with Wheat Growers Leaving Their Mark on Capitol Hill

Washington, D.C. (February 15, 2019) - The National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates held its annual winter conference from February 11-15, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Conducting meetings with Members from wheat states as well as the House and Senate Agriculture Committee and their staff, wheat growers focused their discussions on implementation of the 2018 Farm Bill, challenges facing the wheat industry, and trade. Additionally, NAWG's Committees covered a range of topics including the farm bill implementation, U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement and other trade issues, and wheat research needs.

'The 2018 NAWG/USW Winter Conference was notably busy this year as NAWG really focused on meeting with freshmen Members of Congress as well as staff from the House and Senate Committees on Agriculture,' stated NAWG CEO Chandler Goule. 'Our priority is to get the farm bill implemented as Congress intended and to educate freshman Members on who is NAWG and the role wheat farmers, and all growers, play as the backbone of the agriculture economy.'

The 2019 NAWG/USW Winter Conference would not have been made possible without the help of NAWG's Industry Partners Council. A special thank you WestBred for supporting the Wheat Lounge, BNSF Railway for partnering with us on Wheat 103, Indigo Ag for speaking to our Wheat Breeding Innovation Committee, and FMC for providing Friday's lunch and workshop.

'On Thursday, February 14th, the National Wheat Foundation held a well-attended educational event for the Administration, Congressional Members and their staff in the Russell Senate Building,' continued Goule. 'The event had twenty-three representatives from the wheat value chain and showcased how the wheat industry is truly expansive.'

NAWG's committees are scheduled to meet at the 2019 Commodity Classic which is right around the corner, scheduled for February 26, 2019 to March 02, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. For more information visit the Commodity Classic site: http://commodityclassic.com/home.

About NAWG

NAWG is the primary representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 21 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at state and national levels. From their offices in the Wheat Growers Building on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members and the public.