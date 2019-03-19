Log in
PRESS RELEASE: Wheat Farmers Welcome New Export Opportunity from Trump Administration Agreement with Brazil

03/19/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

For Immediate Release: March 19, 2019

Contact:

Caitlin Eannello, Director of Communications, National Association of Wheat Growers

ceanello@wheatworld.org, (202) 547-7800

Steve Mercer, Vice President of Communications, U.S. Wheat Associates

smercer@uswheat.org, (703) 650-0251

WASHINGTON, D.C.- U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) and the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) welcome today's announcement by President Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that Brazil has agreed to implement a duty-free tariff rate quota (TRQ) for wheat, a longstanding obligation under Brazil's World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments. This agreement opens an annual opportunity for U.S. wheat farmers to compete on a level playing field for 750,000 metric tons (about 28 million bushels) of wheat under the TRQ.

'We are grateful to the Trump Administration for championing the interests of U.S. farmers and specifically to Chief Agricultural Negotiator Gregg Doud and USDA Under Secretary Ted McKinney for prioritizing the issue of Brazil's TRQ commitment,' said Chris Kolstad, USW Chairman and a wheat farmer from Ledger, Mont. 'This new opportunity gives us the chance to apply funding from the Agricultural Trade Program and other programs to build stronger relationships with Brazilian millers and a more consistent market there for U.S. wheat.'

Brazil was the largest wheat importer in Latin America and the fourth largest in the world in marketing year 2017/18. Most imports originate duty-free from the Mercosur countries of Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Wheat from all other origins requires payment of a 10 percent duty. Brazil agreed to open the TRQ to all origins, including the United States, in 1995, but then notified the WTO that it wanted to remove the TRQ. Those negotiations were never concluded. Brazil did open the TRQ temporarily in 2008, 2013, and 2014 when there was a shortage of wheat within Mercosur. During those years U.S. wheat made up more than 80 percent of imports from outside Mercosur.

'This is a big win for U.S. wheat farmers, the Trump Administration, and members of Congress who have pushed for action on this issue,' said Ben Scholz, NAWG President and a wheat farmer from Lavon, Tex. 'I'm glad to see Brazil fulfill its commitment and look forward to a stronger trading relationship between us. When countries remain in compliance with the WTO, like we see here, it creates a level playing field for wheat for both countries.'

In some years, Brazil has imported as little as 115,000 metric tons of U.S. hard red winter and soft red winter wheat. That is why USW has worked toward implementation of Brazil's wheat TRQ for a decade. USW plans to invest export market development funding in technical support and trade servicing to help demonstrate the quality and value of U.S. wheat for millers and bakers.

# # #

About the National Association of Wheat Growers.NAWG is the primary policy representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 21 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at the national levels. From their offices in the Wheat Growers Building on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members, Administration officials and the public.

About U.S. Wheat Associates. USW's mission is to develop, maintain, and expand international markets to enhance wheat's profitability for U.S. wheat producers and its value for their customers in more than 100 countries. Its activities are made possible through producer checkoff dollars managed by 17 state wheat commissions and cost-share funding provided by USDA's Foreign Agricultural ServiceFor more information, visit our website at www.uswheat.org.

Disclaimer

NAWG - National Association of Wheat Growers published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 23:24:01 UTC
