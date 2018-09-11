Log in
PRETIUM RESOURCES, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Pretium Resources, Inc.

09/11/2018 | 10:54pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Pretium Resources, Inc. ("Pretium" or the "Company") (NYSE: PVG or TSX: PVG) on behalf of shareholders who suffered losses on shares purchased between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, inclusive (“Class Period”).

Investors who have incurred losses in the shares of Pretium Resources, Inc. on either the New York Stock Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you  have  incurred  losses  in  the shares of Pretium Resources, Inc. you may, no later than November 6, 2018, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Pretium Resources, Inc.  

The filed complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects; specifically:

  • that the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and
     
  • that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research published a report alleging, among other things, that the Company's "reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized." The report also alleged that "management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable."

On this news, shares of Pretium Resources fell $0.77 USD per share, or nearly 10%, to close at $6.94 USD on September 6, 2018.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

wolf_logo_color_tagline.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
