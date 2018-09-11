PRETIUM RESOURCES, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Pretium Resources, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Pretium Resources, Inc. ("Pretium" or the "Company") (NYSE: PVG or TSX: PVG) on behalf of shareholders who suffered losses on shares purchased between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, inclusive (“Class Period”).

The filed complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects; specifically:

that the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research published a report alleging, among other things, that the Company's "reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized." The report also alleged that "management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable."

On this news, shares of Pretium Resources fell $0.77 USD per share, or nearly 10%, to close at $6.94 USD on September 6, 2018.

