PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN CONGRATULATES THE PRIME MINISTER OF SRI LANKA ON HIS PARTY'S ELECTORAL VICTORY

08/10/2020 | 02:59am EDT

Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephone call to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, to congratulate him on his party's resounding victory in the General Elections held on 5 August 2020.

PM Imran Khan informed about his Government's strategy against COVID-19 in Pakistan with particular emphasis on saving lives, securing livelihoods and stimulating economy.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa shared Sri Lanka's current COVID-19 situation and in particular its negative impact on tourism industry in Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries will be further strengthened during Mahinda Rajapaksa's new term as Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's full support to Sri Lanka in all areas of cooperation.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close, cordial and mutually supportive relations. Pakistan has always stood with the brotherly country of Sri Lanka as its proud partner for security, growth, progress and development. The two countries work closely within the framework of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Islamabad
7 August 2020

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 06:58:12 UTC
