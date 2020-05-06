Log in
PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN'S PHONE CALL WITH ETHIOPIAN PRIME MINISTER ABIY AHMED ALI

05/06/2020 | 02:49am EDT

Prime Minister Imran Khan, today, held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia.

In the context of Pakistan's 'Engage Africa' policy, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of closer bilateral ties with Ethiopia. The Prime Minister also reiterated his felicitations to Prime Minister Abiy on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan's solidarity with the Government and people of Ethiopia, and commended their effective measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

The discussion focused on debt relief matters, including Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Global Initiative for Debt Relief' for developing countries in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister underscored that developing countries faced the twin challenge of containing the disease and staving off hunger due to loss of livelihoods. He emphasized that while debt suspension will help free up resources, enhanced measures were needed to reboot the developing economies.

Noting that a global recession was imminent, the Prime Minister underlined that developing countries would need a combination of additional measures to meet urgent financial requirements, sustain growth, strengthen fragile health systems as well as to save lives and provide social protection to those below the poverty line.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of working together, along with the UN Secretary General and other stakeholders, to evolve a comprehensive plan on debt relief issues.

Bilaterally, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon further deepening of cooperation including enhanced political and diplomatic linkages and increased mutual trade.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Abiy to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Islamabad
4 May 2020

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 06:48:06 UTC
