PRIMEPULSE : announces the price range for its planned IPO

PRIMEPULSE SE announces the price range for its planned IPO



19.10.2018 / 10:49

PRIMEPULSE SE announces the price range for its planned IPO

Munich, October 19, 2018 - PRIMEPULSE SE ( www.primepulse.de) , a dynamically growing, technology-oriented investment holding based in Munich, is providing more detail concerning its planned IPO on the regulated market (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

- expected placement volume between EUR 126.5 million and EUR 155.3 million

- price range specified at EUR 22.00 to EUR 27.00 per share

- offer period from October 22-31, 2018

- initial listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) planned for November 06, 2018

- the principal shareholders, Stefan Kober, Raymond Kober, and Klaus Weinmann (via ABCON Holding GmbH), will remain majority shareholders after the IPO; the goal is a free float of about 17 to 20 percent after the IPO

- approval of securities prospectus expected in the course of the day

The final offer price and placement volume will be arrived at as part of a book-building procedure and are expected to be specified on October 31, 2018. The offer encompasses 5,000,000 shares from a capital increase and an overallotment (greenshoe) option of 750,000 shares from the principal shareholders' existing holdings. Assuming complete placement of all shares offered (including the exercise of the greenshoe option), the placement volume is expected to be between EUR 126.5 million and EUR 155.3 million, of which the company will receive between EUR 110.0 million and EUR 135.0 million as gross issuing proceeds.

The offer period in which bids can be placed begins on October 22, 2018 and is expected to end on October 31, 2018 (at noon for private investors and at 2 PM for institutional investors). Trade is planned to begin on the regulated market (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 06, 2018. All details on the offer are contained in the securities prospectus, which is expected to be approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority on today's October 19, 2018 and afterwards can be downloaded from the PRIMEPULSE SE website under "Investor Relations".

PRIMEPULSE - Digitalization and growth platform for technology-oriented German SMEs with great growth potential in promising markets

PRIMEPULSE considers itself a digitalization and growth platform that actively supports its portfolio companies in reaching their long-term organic and inorganic growth goals, both in the area of digital transformation and as a financing partner. PRIMEPULSE SE benefits from the large offer of investment opportunities among German SMEs because of the increasing challenges for companies as part of digitalizing business processes and solving the problems associated with corporate succession.

IPO to finance company growth as part of the buy, build, and develop strategy

With its IPO PRIMEPULSE creates the framework conditions for expansion by means of acquiring attractive companies or parts of companies and thus for future growth. PRIMEPULSE SE is pursuing a buy-build-develop strategy. This strategy entails both new platform acquisitions and add-on acquisitions at the level of existing portfolio companies. PRIMEPULSE actively supports its portfolio companies in the implementation of their innovation and digitalization strategies and thus the achievement of their growth goals. PRIMEPULSE SE's group expansion is focused primarily on its technology cluster. This cluster includes attractive investment opportunities, among them the growth trends in industrial automation and Internet of Things (IoT), but also the consolidation of the market for industrial image processing technologies (machine vision) and electronics services (electronic manufacturing services, or EMS). "We are convinced that the IPO will contribute to promoting our growth strategy at the right time - namely now. It will improve our visibility and name recognition, among other things, which will further expand the range of interesting investment opportunities available to us," says Klaus Weinmann, PRIMEPULSE SE Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman.

The offer consists of an initial public offering in the Federal Republic of Germany and a private placement for qualified investors in certain jurisdictions outside the Federal Republic and outside of the United States of America pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in its currently valid form.

PRIMEPULSE SE shares bear the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of DE000A2E4K76, the securities identification code (WKN) of A2E4K7, and the ticker symbol PML.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft will support the IPO as the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Mainfirst Bank Aktiengesellschaft will function as joint bookrunner.

About PRIMEPULSE

PRIMEPULSE is a dynamic global investment holding based in Munich. Its focus is on technology-oriented companies in promising business areas. The PRIMEPULSE portfolio currently covers the areas of IT cloud transformation, vision technology, electronics, eBusiness, automotive, gardentech and air technology. PRIMEPULSE pursues a long-term, value-oriented investment approach and sees itself as a strategic partner of its Group companies, actively supporting them in their growth ambitions. Behind PRIMEPULSE are Klaus Weinmann, Raymond Kober and Stefan Kober, the founders of TecDAX-listed CANCOM SE with over 25 years of digital expertise.



Contact

PRIMEPULSE SE

Beate Rosenfeld

Head of Group Brand & Communication

beate.rosenfeld@primepulse.de



