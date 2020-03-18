Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRIORITY INCOME FUND, INC. AUTHORIZES REPURCHASE OF PREFERRED STOCK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:16am EDT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Income Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million worth of the outstanding shares of the Company’s 6.375% Series A Term Preferred Stock due 2025, 6.25% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2023, 6.625% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 2024, 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock due 2029, 6.375% Series E Term Preferred Stock due 2024, and 6.625% Series F Term Preferred Stock due 2027 (collectively, the “Preferred Stock”) in aggregate. The Company may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding Preferred Stock in the open market from time to time through six months from the date of this press release.

About Priority Income Fund

Priority Income Fund, Inc., is a registered closed-end fund that was created to acquire and grow an investment portfolio primarily consisting of senior secured loans or pools of senior secured loans known as collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). Such loans will generally have a floating interest rate and include a first lien on the assets of the respective borrowers, which typically are private and public companies based in the United States. For more information, visit priorityincomefund.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

For Service:
investorservices@prefcapitalsecurities.com
(855) 422-3223

NOT FDIC INSURED • NO BANK GUARANTEE • MAY LOSE VALUE

Source: Priority Income Fund, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aUAV TURBINES, INC. : Demonstrates its Microturbine Engine Operating with Environmentally Friendly Natural Gas
BU
09:31aHELPING THOSE WHO HELP OTHERS : Pieces Technologies To Provide Complimentary Case Management Software
BU
09:31aSTERAMIST NOW ON EPA LIST N FOR EFFICACY AGAINST SARS CoV-2
GL
09:31aCorporate Training Market in US 2020-2024 | The Growing Emphasis on Flexible Learning Platforms to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:31aJRNI : Announces New Remote Appointments Functionality
BU
09:31aCyCognito Wins Four 2020 ISPG Awards for Excellence in Security Cloud/SaaS
GL
09:30aNext Generation State-Of-The-Art Embedded Systems Development Platform Announced by Embeddetech
PR
09:30aHEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:30aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : Preliminary unaudited group figures for Fiscal Year 2019
EQ
09:30aBonavista Energy Corporation Provides Financial and Capital Budget Update
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county
3PEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet PSA, Renault over aid
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES: Statement on the ongoing corona crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group