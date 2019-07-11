PROBAR LLC : Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk and Soy in Select Flavors of Meal® Bars

PROBAR LLC of Salt Lake City, UT has initiated a voluntary recall of select flavors and lots of Meal® bars, including Chocolate Coconut, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Original Trail Mix, Wholeberry Blast and Superfood Slam due to the possible presence of undeclared milk and soy allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or soy may run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected products. No other PROBAR® products are affected.

This voluntary recall involves select Meal® bar flavors in 3oz. packages distributed nationwide and Canada to retail stores and online. The following lots of PROBAR® Meal bars are included in the recall:

LOT #29109 PROBAR: MEAL: Chocolate Coconut EXP APR 19 2020 | UPC: 853152100346

LOT #29123 PROBAR: MEAL: Chocolate Coconut EXP MAY 03 2020 | UPC: 853152100346

LOT #29119 PROBAR: MEAL: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip EXP APR 29 2020 | UPC: 853152100322

LOT #29126 PROBAR: MEAL: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip EXP MAY 06 2020 | UPC: 853152100322

LOT #29119 PROBAR: MEAL: Original Trail Mix EXP APR 29 2020 | UPC: 853152100018

LOT #29121 PROBAR: MEAL: Wholeberry Blast EXP MAY 01 2020 | UPC: 853152100025

LOT #29122 PROBAR: MEAL: Superfood Slam EXP MAY 02 2020 | UPC: 853152100070

Simply Real Bar (Canada) Chocolate Coconut LOT # and EXP “Best Before Meilleur Avant 20-MA 03-0634” | UPC: 853152800666

Lot Codes and expiration dates for individual bars are printed on the back of each wrapper.

PROBAR learned of the issue after receiving a complaint of an allergic reaction in a consumer after eating a PROBAR Meal® Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bar. The company’s investigation determined that an ingredient potentially contained milk and soy. To date, PROBAR has received this one report of illness.

Consumers can call 1-800-921-2294, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, or email returns@theprobar.com for more information and how to return the product for a full refund.

PROBAR’s® highest priority is the safety and quality of its products, which begin with organic, plant-based, real food ingredients. The company is working in close cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to fully resolve this issue. To maintain its promise of all products being dairy-free, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and kosher, PROBAR is taking all necessary steps to eliminate the ingredient from all production immediately and it will not be used in any flavors moving forward.

About PROBAR

PROBAR® is the creator of delicious and convenient, organic whole superfoods that power active lifestyles and is the official partner of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. Co-founded in Park City, UT by avid trail runner, Jeff Coleman, PROBAR® was created with one mission in mind: to craft a plant-based, organic nutrition bar for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts that delivers performance and tastes delicious. All PROBAR® foods, including PROBAR Meal® On-the-Go Bars, Protein Bars (formerly known as “Base”), PROBAR live® Bars, PROBAR Bite® Bars and PROBAR Bolt® Energy Chews are vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and kosher. Since its inception in 2003, PROBAR® has stayed true to Jeff’s original passion for plant-based whole superfood nutrition as the foundation for optimal performance, and making real food convenient, sustainable and tasty for all. So, whether you’re training for a marathon, mountain biking, hiking or simply need to refuel between work meetings you’ll be satisfied and energized to power through. PROBAR® is available nationwide at natural, conventional and specialty stores as well as online at http://shop.theprobar.com/.

