PROBAR® Launches New Blueberry Muffin and S'mores Meal On-The-Go Bars

PROBAR LLC, creator and manufacturer of delicious and convenient, organic food that powers active lifestyles, announced the release of two delicious new PROBAR Meal® Bar flavors, Blueberry Muffin and S’mores. Available nationwide at REI as well as theprobar.com, the new additions to the line boast at least 9g of protein per serving, are 100 percent plant-based, gluten-free, and crafted with whole superfoods for great taste.

“We’ve always believed in providing natural, delicious, and convenient foods that boost your everyday performance,” said Jeff Coleman co-founder and CEO of PROBAR®. “We’re excited to introduce two new Meal Bars inspired by quintessential childhood favorites. Reminiscent of sweet treats like fresh blueberry muffins or s’mores by a campfire, our new offerings bring these delicious flavors to life in a way that doesn’t weigh you down and delivers sustained energy for the adventure ahead!”

The brand’s cornerstone product line, PROBAR Meal® Bars are made with superfood ingredients such as fruits, nuts, and seeds for a naturally delicious whole food experience. Each bar is packed with plant-based protein and fiber for a nutritious and convenient meal replacement on-the-go. Unlike most performance bars, PROBAR’s bars are minimally processed and made with real food – never powders or isolates – that are blended together in whole form. The bars are never heated or cooked, which maintains each ingredient’s optimal nutritional value and integrity. Simply put, PROBAR doesn’t cook the nutrition out!

The two new crowd-pleasing flavors join 12 existing crave-able PROBAR Meal® Bar offerings. Additional details include:

S’mores – Nothing is more reminiscent of a campfire than a gooey s’more, and this bar puts a nutritious twist on a childhood favorite! Teeming with seeds, cashew butter, organic dates and nuts, this bar is a nutrient-packed way to fuel yourself.

– Nothing is more reminiscent of a campfire than a gooey s’more, and this bar puts a nutritious twist on a childhood favorite! Teeming with seeds, cashew butter, organic dates and nuts, this bar is a nutrient-packed way to fuel yourself. Blueberry Muffin – A delicious better-for-you take on an indulgent breakfast classic without the guilt. Made with real fruit including sweet blueberries and organic dates for natural sweetness, this bar is the perfect breakfast replacement.

PROBAR® offers a robust line of plant-based performance foods, including Meal On-the-Go, Protein (formerly Base), Bite, Bolt Energy Chews, Nut Butters and live Probiotic Bars. Made with whole superfood ingredients like nuts, fruits, and seeds for optimal nutrition, each PROBAR® product is designed to boost performance, satisfy hunger and keep you energized no matter where your day or adventures take you. All PROBAR® foods are vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and kosher.

PROBAR® foods are available at select natural and conventional retailers nationwide including REI, Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertson’s and online at Amazon.com. Additionally, to learn more and shop PROBAR®’s full portfolio of plant-based, whole-nutrition foods, please visit the brand’s new website https://theprobar.com.

About PROBAR®:

PROBAR® is the creator of delicious and convenient, organic whole superfoods that power active lifestyles and official partner of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. Founded in Park City, UT by avid trail runner, Jeff Coleman, PROBAR® was created with one mission in mind: to craft a plant-based, organic nutrition bar for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts that delivers performance and tastes delicious. All PROBAR® foods, including PROBAR Meal® On-the-Go Bars, Protein Bars (formerly known as “Base”), PROBAR live® Bars, PROBAR Bite® Bars and PROBAR Bolt® Energy Chews are vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and kosher. Since its inception in 2003, PROBAR® has stayed true to Jeff’s original passion for plant-based whole superfood nutrition as the foundation for optimal performance, and making real food convenient, sustainable and tasty for all. So, whether you’re training for a marathon, mountain biking, hiking or simply need to refuel between work meetings you’ll be satisfied and energized to power through. PROBAR® is available nationwide at natural, conventional and specialty stores as well as online at http://shop.theprobar.com/.

