PROJECT HOPE CALLS FOR CONTINUED FOREIGN AID AMIDST GLOBAL CRISES THREATENING LIVES AND LIVELIHOODS

Millwood, Virginia, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Millions of children, women and men around the world lack access to health care, food, clean water and education – and it’s thanks to the generosity of the American people that they have a fighting chance to live healthy lives and lift their communities out of poverty,” says Rabih Torbay, president and CEO of Project HOPE.

“Consider the 7,000 newborns around the world who die every day. The thousands of people facing down the menace of Ebola and countless other diseases. The millions forced to flee their homes with not much more than the clothes on their back. To end U.S. foreign assistance is to sentence the most vulnerable people in our world to a lifetime of combatting disease, extreme poverty and injustice.”

Project HOPE is one of 90 leading humanitarian organizations urging the administration to reverse recent steps to freeze funding for U.S. foreign assistance programs. Read more here.

Founded in 1958, Project HOPE is a leader in global health and humanitarian relief programs. An international nonprofit organization, we are committed to transforming lives and uplifting communities by empowering health care workers to teach and deliver innovative, lifesaving solutions, every day and in times of crisis. With programs in nearly 30 countries, we work at the epicenter of today’s greatest health challenges including infectious and noncommunicable diseases; disasters and health crises; maternal, neonatal and child health; and the policies that impact how health care is delivered. Learn more at www.projecthope.org.

