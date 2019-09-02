Log in
PROJECT HOPE GETS READY FOR HURRICANE DORIAN

09/02/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

Millwood, Virginia, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the United States, the global health and humanitarian organization Project HOPE is building its medical team and coordinating with partners to prepare to ship urgently needed health supplies to impacted areas along the coastal U.S. The organization is also prepared to support emergency response efforts in the Bahamas, should the government request international assistance.

“Considering Dorian’s strength, we must be ready to respond as soon as moving people and supplies into affected areas is feasible. That’s why we’re working now to put our medical team on standby,” says Chris Skopec, executive vice president of Global Health at Project HOPE.  “From past experience, we know that local health workers will be as affected as their neighbors, and we will be ready to support them in the aftermath of the storm.”

Project HOPE has responded to numerous natural disasters in the United States, including Hurricanes Katrina, Harvey and Maria, as well as nearly every major international disaster since the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004.

To support our emergency relief efforts and all of our lifesaving work around the world, please visit projecthope.org/respond.

About Project HOPE

Project HOPE operates around the world wherever the need is greatest, working side-by-side with health care workers and their communities, addressing the greatest public health challenges to enable people to live their best lives. We respond to disasters and health crises and stay on in communities long after disaster strikes to help find solutions to epidemics and any other neglected health needs.

Christine Bragale
Project HOPE
+1 202 834 7900
cbragale@projecthope.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
