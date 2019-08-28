PROJECT HOPE PREPARES FOR AFTERMATH OF TROPICAL STORM DORIAN IN PUERTO RICO

Millwood, Virginia, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global health and humanitarian organization Project HOPE is actively monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian as it heads toward Puerto Rico and making preparations to meet urgent health needs in the aftermath of the storm.

“We know that many communities in Puerto Rico remain vulnerable – and we want to be sure that we have medical volunteers and supplies ready to respond should Dorian deliver its worst to the island,” says Chris Skopec, executive vice president of Global Health at Project HOPE.

Project HOPE’s team in Puerto Rico is building a roster of local volunteer clinicians who can provide emergency care where needed. In addition, Project HOPE has begun working with partners to pre-position insulin into the solar-powered cold chain network the organization established after Hurricane Maria in partnership with the University of Puerto Rico. This effort is vitally important because more than 15% of Puerto Rico’s adult population has diabetes and, after Maria, thousands of these patients could not access their medication.

To learn more and support Project HOPE’s work in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in the world, visit projecthope.org.

About Project HOPE

