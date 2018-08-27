Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROJECT SANTA FE PARTNERS WITH LTS HEALTH TO FACILITATE GLOBAL PARTICIPATION IN CLINICAL LAB 2.0

PRESS EMBARGO: August 22, 2018

www.cl2lab.org

Chicago – Clinical Lab 2.0, the movement challenging labs to take a leadership role in the value-based healthcare of the future, is poised to move into the international spotlight. This will be accomplished through a new strategic partnership between the initiative’s US-based non-profit founder, the Project Santa Fe Foundation and LTS Health, a global leader in laboratory performance improvement.

The collaboration between the Project Santa Fe Foundation and LTS Health will build awareness of the Clinical Lab 2.0 initiative globally – both through the development of an online crowdsourcing platform to facilitate an international conversation, and LTS Health’s organizational footprint in the US, UK, Middle East and Africa. LTS Health is also creating an online global community platform which will launch in conjunction with the 2nd annual Clinical Lab 2.0 Workshop in November 2018. The platform will serve as an evolving knowledge base for the movement to crowdsource ideas from leading professionals and institutions in lab diagnostics, put them into practice and document the evidence.

Khosrow Shotorbani, Executive Director at the Project Santa Fe Foundation, explains that Clinical Lab 2.0 represents a new business model that drives better outcomes for patients, providers, and financial stakeholders. “This innovative model defines new value for labs in disease prevention, intervention and cost avoidance, as well as envisaging an alternative payment model. We are demonstrating that the lab is a core competency for value-based healthcare and population health,” says Shotorbani, who is the concurrent CEO of Lab 2.0 Strategic Services.

He adds that Clinical Lab 2.0 calls for a world-wide coalition of lab leaders and organizations to globalize the conversation and put change into action. “The relevance of Clinical Lab 2.0 has no borders: across the globe we share common challenges of on-going sustainability. We have identified LTS Health as a like-minded partner in globalizing this movement, given their social purpose to help laboratories move the world forward.”

Wilhelm Boshoff, Managing Director at LTS Health, says: “We’re really proud to work with the Project Santa Fe Foundation to bring together some of the brightest minds in diagnostics around the world. Clinical Lab 2.0 is calling for labs to become more value driven, to improve the future of health care delivery and the practice of medicine.”

Dr. James Crawford, Senior Vice President for Laboratory Services at Northwell Health and Chairman of the Board for Project Santa Fe Foundation says of the Clinical Lab 2.0 movement: “Pathology and laboratory medicine touch the virtual entirety of the human condition, in a high-impact “patient-centered” fashion. Since laboratory testing is part of wellness and preventive care as well as treatment for disease, under the best of circumstances clinical laboratories affect the lives of almost everyone. Our collaboration with LTS Health catapults this effort to a global scale.”

Lab thought leaders are encouraged to visit cl2lab.org where they can learn more about the movement and register for the 2nd annual Clinical Lab 2.0 Workshop taking place from November 4-6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

More about the Project Santa Fe Foundation

The Project Santa Fe Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by diagnostics industry thought leaders from leading healthcare organizations, Geisinger Health System, Henry Ford Health System, Northwell Health, and TriCore Reference Laboratories. The Project Santa Fe Foundation got its name from the location of its first summit which took place in New Mexico in 2017 and laid the groundwork for labs to play a leading role in health care: The Clinical Lab 2.0 movement.

More about LTS Health

LTS Health is a globally recognized laboratory performance brand, and a leader in the fields of medical laboratory design, consolidation and automation. This year marks the company’s 20th year in operation and it has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and South Africa. LTS Health delivers value to all diagnostics stakeholders, including national commercial labs, academic institutions, technology vendors and health systems. The company’s mission is to help laboratories move the world forward, by ensuring that laboratories can deliver better quality service while reducing cost, increasing revenue and improving turnaround time.

For full press pack: https://www.cl2lab.org/press-project-santa-fe-partners-with-lts-health/

Contact: Project Santa Fe Foundation

Beth Bailey

Director, Strategic Development & Communications

TriCore Reference Laboratories

505-938-8393

Elizabeth.Bailey@TriCore.org

Contact: LTS Health

Steyn Strauss

Managing Consultant: Marketing

+2783 309 0777

Steyn@LTSHealth.com

