PROJECT WOMENS Joins Forces With Create & Cultivate to Bring Educational Panels to MAGIC

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROJECT WOMENS , the leading women’s contemporary fashion event, partners with leading online platform and conference for millennial women in business, Create & Cultivate to host a series of educational talks for attendees during MAGIC in Las Vegas, August 12th-14th at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Create & Cultivate , known for their female empowered conferences with speakers such as Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba and many more – will create a two-day pop-up event. Taking place onsite at PROJECT WOMENS, they will be bringing their roster of talent and industry experts to discuss topics such as “How Create & Cultivate Harnesses the Power of the Working Millennial Woman,” and “Creative Collaboration: How to Team Up for a Successful Collab That is a Win-Win.” WorkParty author and CEO and Founder of Create & Cultivate , Jaclyn Johnson, will also be onsite to kick off the series of talks.

“The collaboration between PROJECT WOMENS and Create & Cultivate will give MAGIC attendees never-before-seen access to conversations with the most relevant women in business. Merging female empowerment with fashion insights, our goal is to create an authentic educational experience that inspires our brands and retailers to take their businesses to the next level. Create & Cultivate is the perfect partner to make that happen. They are a powerhouse,” says Kelly Helfman, President of PROJECT WOMENS and West Coast Women’s.

PROJECT WOMENS, home to brands such as Chan Luu, Scotch & Soda and Wildfox and retailers such as Revolve, Shopbop and Nordstrom, maintains a large part of their customer base with fashion businesses run by women who are increasingly looking for education on relevant topics that align with their needs. This partnership will provide answers.

“I’m thrilled to bring Create & Cultivate programming to PROJECT WOMENS this summer. PROJECT WOMENS and Create & Cultivate share a like-minded mission and we both offer women educational content to help them thrive in their career and business. Combined, we’ll be able to better serve women in the global fashion industry,” shares Create & Cultivate CEO and Founder Jaclyn Johnson.

Events Include:

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

How Create & Cultivate Harnesses the Power of the Working Millennial Woman, 11:00 am

Create & Cultivate founder and CEO, Jaclyn Johnson will chat through the brand's successful business and influencer strategy, while providing tips and insight into how they reach the millennial female consumer, and what is driving them to spend. PANELIST: Jaclyn Johnson, Founder & CEO, Create & Cultivate

Creative Collaboration: How to Team Up for a Successful Collab That Is a Win-Win, 3:00pm

The rise of brand collaborations in fashion is undeniable. Everyone from Comme des Garçons to Nike are partnering up to fuse their unique perspectives and extend their reach into like-markets, or sometimes opposing ones. This discussion will look into the growing movement, its economical and marketing benefits for both brands, and how brands can share the space without losing their identity. PANELISTS: Aysha Harun , Content Creator, Danika Brysha , Self Care Coach, Founder/CEO at Model Meals, and IMG Curve Model, Shalice Noel , Founder of Shalicenoel.com , Digital Creator and Entrepreneur, Katie Austin , Fitness + Sports Personality

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Keynote Conversation with Catt Sadler and Jaclyn Johnson, 11:00am

The three-time Emmy-winning journalist takes us through her 20 years on-air, what it's like to be a woman in a male-dominated industry, and why she'll continue championing women until we reach pay equity. PANELIST: Catt Sadler , TV Host, Podcast Host, and Journalist

ABOUT CREATE & CULTIVATE

Create & Cultivate is the leading online platform and offline conference women looking to create and cultivate the career of their dreams. Led by CEO and founder Jaclyn Johnson, the nationwide conference gathers the best in the business including CEOs, content creators, and celebrities like Martha Stewart, Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba, Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian. Through their online platform and curated events, Create & Cultivate offers a 365-day conversation around entrepreneurship and works to advance inclusive conversations that empower women.

ABOUT PROJECT WOMENS

PROJECT WOMENS gives buyers access to an unrivaled collection of the best emerging and established women’s brands. It is the ultimate destination for contemporary collections, denim and accessories. PROJECT WOMENS doesn’t just raise the bar on style, they change the conversation. Highlights include Oasis, a prestigious showcase of emerging and noteworthy brands, and Conscious Collections, a presentation of sustainable and cause-oriented brands. PROJECT WOMENS occurs bi-annually in New York and Las Vegas.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact:

Kathleen Flaherty

K21 Communications.

kflaherty@k21.com