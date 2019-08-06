PROSOURCE WHOLESALE ANNOUNCES EXPANSION WITH GRAND OPENING OF SHREVEPORT, LA LOCATION

St. Louis, MO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSource Wholesale®, the premier partner and supplier to the trade for home and commercial remodeling projects, is pleased to welcome ProSource of Shreveport as a new ProSource showroom. The new ProSource of Shreveport enables them to offer thousands of flooring choices, Kitchen and Bath products as well as all of the benefits ProSource provides its Trade Pro Members.

“ProSource is dedicated to helping our members achieve their professional goals with valuable business-building assistance on project management, product knowledge, and opportunities to generate project leads,” said Andrea Mason, ProSource of Shreveport owner. “We look forward to working with trade professionals throughout the Shreveport and Bossier City region to provide them with distinctive products and a buying experience that is unmatched by anyone.”

Celebrating 28 years of experience catering to the unique needs of its members, ProSource knows how hard trade pros work each day to find projects, to win bids, to satisfy clients and to end the day profitably. ProSource aims to be a business partner dedicated to helping members achieve their professional goals – a partner that works just as hard as its members.



Trade professional members rank ProSource Wholesale as their #1 wholesale source due to the many time and money-saving advantages they receive, including:

Dedicated Account Service

Low wholesale pricing backed by ProSource Price Protection*

Widest product selection in floorcovering, counter tops and cabinets

Private showroom for trade professional members and their clients

24/7 showroom access with ProKey®

Complimentary kitchen & bath design services

Exclusive access to myProSource

Visit www.prosourcewholesale.com to learn about more benefits.

The new ProSource of Shreveport Showroom has an on-site kitchen and bath designer to assist members as well as dedicated account managers to provide the best service in the industry. Trade professionals interested in learning more about ProSource can visit http://www.prosourcewholesale.com/shreveport call 318-779-0420 or email andrea@psshreveport.com.

About ProSource Wholesale Franchise Opportunity

ProSource Wholesale opened its first showroom in St. Louis, MO in 1991, and continues to play a significant role in their trade professionals’ success by connecting people, products and projects. ProSource is one of the top wholesale remodeling resources in North America with over 145 private showrooms for their trade pro members across the United States and parts of Canada. The company’s unique business model, innovated 28 years ago, continues to be recognized by franchisees as a catalyst for creating relationships and building success for not only the trade professional, but also the franchisee.

Low overhead and operating costs

Strong cash flow

No accounts receivable

Limited inventory

No retail hours

No installation services

Exceptional franchisee support

Extensive private brand program

Group purchasing as part of parent company, CCA Global Partners, Inc.

Low wholesale prices offered everyday

To learn more about ProSource franchise opportunities visit www.FranchiseProSourceWholesale.com or call (314) 506-0078.

*Bring a written quote into your ProSource Showroom. If, for any reason, ProSource can’t beat a competitor’s first-quality, non-closeout price on identical merchandise, we’ll give you $100 on the spot. Guarantee applies to exact brand comparisons only.

