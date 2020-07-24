MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

世 界 華 文 媒 體 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Malaysia Company No. 200702000044 (995098-A))

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 685, Malaysia Stock Code: 5090)

Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held

on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

I/We(note 2)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (note 3) shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (the ''Company'') hereby appoint(note 4) of and/or

of

or failing him, the Chairman of the meeting to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at (i) Sin Chew Media Corporation Berhad, Cultural Hall, No. 78, Jalan Universiti, Seksyen 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia (the ''Broadcast Venue''); and (ii) 15th Floor, Block A, Ming Pao Industrial Centre, 18 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 at 10:00 a.m. or at any adjournment thereof as indicated below or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Resolutions For(note 5) Against(note 5) Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 together with the Directors' and Independent Auditor's Reports thereon 2. To approve the payment of Directors' fees and benefits for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 in the amount of US$226,000 3. To approve the payment of Directors' fees and benefits payable from this 30th AGM until the next AGM in the amount of US$216,000 4. To re-elect Dato' Sri Dr TIONG Ik King as a Director 5. To re-elect Ms TIONG Choon as a Director 6. To re-elect Mr TIONG Kiew Chiong as a Director 7. To re-elect Datuk CHONG Kee Yuon as a Director

To re-appoint Messrs PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorise the Directors to fix its remuneration To approve Mr YU Hon To, David to continue to act as an independent non-executive Director of the Company To approve the Company and/or its subsidiaries to renew recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature

11. To give a general mandate to the Directors for share buy-back 12. To give a general mandate to the Directors to issue new shares 13. To extend the general mandate to be given to the Directors to issue new shares Dated: 2020 Shareholder's Signature(note 7):

Notes:

As a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 30th AGM of the Company in Malaysia will be conducted on a virtual basis through remote participation and electronic voting facilities at the Broadcast Venue. Please follow the procedures provided in the Administrative Details for the 30th AGM in order to register, participate and vote remotely.

The Chairman of this AGM will be present at the Broadcast Venue. No shareholders/proxies/corporate representatives from the public will be allowed to present at the Broadcast Venue on the day of the 30th AGM.

For shareholders in Hong Kong, the 30th AGM of the Company in Hong Kong will be conducted with the additional measures, which will be followed at the AGM including without limitations, (i) compulsory body temperature checks; (ii) wearing of surgical face masks prior to entering the meeting venue of the 30th AGM; (iii) each attendee being assigned a designated seat the time of registration to ensure social distancing; and (iv) no refreshments will be served. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Please insert the number of shares of HK$0.10 each registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A '' P '' IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED '' FOR '' BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION, IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A '' P '' IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED '' AGAINST '' BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE BOXES WILL ENTITLE YOUR PROXY TO CAST HIS VOTE AT HIS DISCRETION. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting. In respect of the members in Malaysia, only members registered in the record of depositors of the Company as at 17 August 2020 shall be eligible to attend the meeting or appoint proxy or proxies to attend and vote on their behalf. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, this proxy form must be under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. Any alterations made in this form should be initialled by the person who signs it. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one proxy or proxies to attend and vote instead of him. When a member appoints more than one proxy, the appointment shall be invalid unless he/she specifies the proportions of his/her shareholdings to be represented by each proxy. In case of a vote taken by a show of hands, the first named proxy shall vote on your behalf. A proxy may but need not be a member of the Company, but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. To be valid, this proxy form together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with (i) Malaysia Branch Share Registrar office at Unit 32 - 01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia or alternatively, the Customer Service Centre at Unit G-3, Ground Floor, Vertical Podium, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; or (ii) the Hong Kong head office and principal place of business of the Company at 15th Floor, Block A, Ming Pao Industrial Centre, 18 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

