 PRSA Colorado Announces 2020 Leadership Team

Professional development, networking and cultivating talent key areas of focus in 2020

The Public Relations Society of America Colorado Chapter (PRSA Colorado) has announced its 2020 board of directors. New board members are volunteer professionals and were elected at the annual meeting. The 2020 board will begin its term Jan. 1, 2020 under incoming President Geoff Renstrom.

“I’m thrilled to help our chapter and members grow in some truly impactful ways in 2020,” said Geoff Renstrom. “We have a fantastic board headed into 2020, and we’re eager to build on the strong leadership and growth over the past several years. I look forward to our continued focus on strong programs, digital offerings and furthering our diversity and inclusion initiatives in 2020.”

Renstrom has spent nearly a decade leading PR agencies in the Denver market. Renstrom is president and owner of Attune Public Relations and focuses on communications strategy, media relations, crisis support, issues management, media training and digital storytelling to clients ranging from energy, B2B, craft beer and major consumer lifestyle and food brands. Renstrom has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Boise State University and a master’s degree in strategic communication from The University of Denver. Renstrom is also a passionate educator, holding adjunct positions in public relations education at The University of Denver and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

PRSA Colorado, founded in 1958, makes communications professionals smarter, better prepared and more connected through all stages of their career. The chapter strives to achieve this by creating an exceptional member experience that educates, inspires, guides and galvanizes a diverse community of ethical strategic communications professionals. Through regular professional development and networking events, a day-long professional development event and an annual awards program, PRSA Colorado, along with the national PRSA organization, offer members and non-members countless opportunities to stay current in our industry and connected with a powerful network of the world’s best communicators.

The full 2020 board is listed below.

Executive Committee

President: Geoff Renstrom, Attune Public Relations

President-elect: Michelle Ellis, Ellis Communications Marketing *

Immediate past-president: Elizabeth Jumel, APR, Jumel Public Relations

Secretary: Emily Rado, Linhart Public Relations*

Treasurer: Jennifer Tilliss, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association*

Assembly Delegates

Dustin Moody, APR, Denver Institute for Faith & Work*

Jose Salas, Denver Water*

Whei Wong-Howerton, Colorado State University*

Directors

Robert Austin, APR, Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank

Brook Gabbert, Guild Education*

Jake Kubie, Denver Zoo*

Tassi Herrick, PR and Marketing consultant

Stacee Martin, APR, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City*

Marisa Pooley, APR, American Institute of Architects (AIA) Colorado

*Members elected Nov. 7, 2019

About PRSA Colorado

The Public Relations Society of America is the nation’s largest association for the professional practice of public relations. The PRSA Colorado Chapter is one of the largest chapters in the country with nearly 450 members who work at corporations, local and national public relations agencies, government agencies, universities, nonprofits, or as independent practitioners.

