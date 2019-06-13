PRSA-NY : Announces 2019 Big Apple Keynote, Entertainment Publicist Noel-Schure

Yvette Noel-Schure, a prominent entertainment publicist and Executive
Vice President of Media for Schure Media Group, will be the keynote
speaker for the 2019 Big Apple Awards, the New York Chapter of the
Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY), the premier organization
serving communications and public relations professionals in the New
York metropolitan area and the event’s host, announced today.
Noel-Schure has developed press campaigns for numerous entertainers,
including Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Jessica Simpson, Prince, John
Legend, Adele, Wyclef Jean, Destiny’s Child, and Beyoncé. Her keynote
address will focus on diversity, inclusion, and maintaining ethics in
the public relations industry.
“Yvette is a seasoned and respected industry veteran who exemplifies
integrity, humility, and a deep commitment to her many clients. Her
business acumen has led her to have an illustrious career as a
prestigious publicist for more than two decades in the music industry,”
said Troy Blackwell, PRSA-NY Senior Director for Big Apple.
Through her passion for social good, Noel-Schure has been a vocal
advocate for diversity and inclusion in the public relations industry
for more than 25 years. For Grammy Week, she led a diversity event for
public relations executives to discuss the state of diversity in the
media.
“We are very pleased to welcome Yvette, a prominent leader in our
profession, as our keynote. We look forward to an exciting evening that
honors excellence, inspires us, awards important programs in diversity,
and promotes professional networking,” said Leslie Gottlieb, PRSA-NY
President.
During the event, the Chapter will announce the winners of the Big Apple
Awards, among the most prestigious awards in the communications
profession. PRSA-NY recently announced
the recipients of its Exceptionals Under 35 Awards, who will all be
recognized during the show.
The 2019 Big Apple Awards Gala will be held on June 24th at
the Mandarin Oriental in New York City. Tickets can be purchased here.
About the Big Apple Awards and PRSA-NY
PRSA-NY established the Big Apple Awards in 1987 to celebrate excellence
in public relations. Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most
prestigious accolades, the Big Apple Awards honors innovative and
strategic PR campaigns and projects.
The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one
of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in
the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers
top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards.
PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses,
nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent
practitioners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005642/en/