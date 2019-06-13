PRSA-NY : Announces 2019 Big Apple Keynote, Entertainment Publicist Noel-Schure

Yvette Noel-Schure, a prominent entertainment publicist and Executive Vice President of Media for Schure Media Group, will be the keynote speaker for the 2019 Big Apple Awards, the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY), the premier organization serving communications and public relations professionals in the New York metropolitan area and the event’s host, announced today.

Noel-Schure has developed press campaigns for numerous entertainers, including Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Jessica Simpson, Prince, John Legend, Adele, Wyclef Jean, Destiny’s Child, and Beyoncé. Her keynote address will focus on diversity, inclusion, and maintaining ethics in the public relations industry.

“Yvette is a seasoned and respected industry veteran who exemplifies integrity, humility, and a deep commitment to her many clients. Her business acumen has led her to have an illustrious career as a prestigious publicist for more than two decades in the music industry,” said Troy Blackwell, PRSA-NY Senior Director for Big Apple.

Through her passion for social good, Noel-Schure has been a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion in the public relations industry for more than 25 years. For Grammy Week, she led a diversity event for public relations executives to discuss the state of diversity in the media.

“We are very pleased to welcome Yvette, a prominent leader in our profession, as our keynote. We look forward to an exciting evening that honors excellence, inspires us, awards important programs in diversity, and promotes professional networking,” said Leslie Gottlieb, PRSA-NY President.

During the event, the Chapter will announce the winners of the Big Apple Awards, among the most prestigious awards in the communications profession. PRSA-NY recently announced the recipients of its Exceptionals Under 35 Awards, who will all be recognized during the show.

The 2019 Big Apple Awards Gala will be held on June 24th at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City. Tickets can be purchased here.

About the Big Apple Awards and PRSA-NY

PRSA-NY established the Big Apple Awards in 1987 to celebrate excellence in public relations. Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious accolades, the Big Apple Awards honors innovative and strategic PR campaigns and projects.

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners.

