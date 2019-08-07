Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRSA-NY : Announces Opening of 2020 Board Nominations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

The 2020 PRSA-NY Nominating Committee is seeking nominations from members for the Chapter’s next slate of leaders who will compose its Executive Committee and Board of Directors. The call for nominations is open now, with a deadline of August 27, 2019.

The elections for the 2020 PRSA-NY Board of Directors will be held on October 23, 2019. Each nominee must be a current member of PRSA-NY.

The Chapter’s mission is to advance the art and science of the public relations profession in accordance with the public’s interest. Members of the Chapter who share in that mission are encouraged to review the open board positions and consider service. Beyond providing the means to grow an individual’s network, board membership gives individuals experience overseeing the business of a major nonprofit with ties to a leading national professional group.

“Serving on the PRSA-NY Board is an unparalleled opportunity for ambitious public relations professionals who share in the Chapter’s values,” said Sharon Fenster, PRSA-NY Immediate Past President, Chair of the 2020 Nominating Committee, and CEO of Sharon Fenster Consulting LLC. “There is a lot of exciting and rewarding work for Chapter Board Members to do, most especially in the areas of diversity and ethics. We are proud of what the Chapter accomplished last year and thus far in 2019, but there is much work still to be done and we look forward to 2020 with optimism, energy, and enthusiasm.”

The 2020 Nominating Committee consists of Fenster; Leslie Gottlieb, PRSA-NY President; Kellie Jelencovich, PRSA-NY President-Elect; Henry Feintuch, President of Feintuch Communications and a PRSA-NY past president; Sandra Fathi, President of Affect and a PRSA-NY past president; and Errol Cockfield, Senior Vice President of Communications at MSNBC. The Nominating Committee’s responsibility is to recommend to the Chapter’s membership the 2020 Board of Directors.

About PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:09pOPKO Health Reports 2019 Second Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results
GL
04:09pZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of September 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. – DBD
GL
04:09pTRIPADVISOR : Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site
PR
04:09pWESTERN DIGITAL : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:09pCrystal Cruises Will Explore 219 Destinations In 83 Countries In 2022
GL
04:08pNorth American Construction Group Announces Dividend Increase
GL
04:08pForescout Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:08pAutoWeb Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04:08pgoeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter
GL
04:08pNATERA : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
2Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group