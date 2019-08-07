PRSA-NY : Announces Opening of 2020 Board Nominations

The 2020 PRSA-NY Nominating Committee is seeking nominations from members for the Chapter’s next slate of leaders who will compose its Executive Committee and Board of Directors. The call for nominations is open now, with a deadline of August 27, 2019.

The elections for the 2020 PRSA-NY Board of Directors will be held on October 23, 2019. Each nominee must be a current member of PRSA-NY.

The Chapter’s mission is to advance the art and science of the public relations profession in accordance with the public’s interest. Members of the Chapter who share in that mission are encouraged to review the open board positions and consider service. Beyond providing the means to grow an individual’s network, board membership gives individuals experience overseeing the business of a major nonprofit with ties to a leading national professional group.

“Serving on the PRSA-NY Board is an unparalleled opportunity for ambitious public relations professionals who share in the Chapter’s values,” said Sharon Fenster, PRSA-NY Immediate Past President, Chair of the 2020 Nominating Committee, and CEO of Sharon Fenster Consulting LLC. “There is a lot of exciting and rewarding work for Chapter Board Members to do, most especially in the areas of diversity and ethics. We are proud of what the Chapter accomplished last year and thus far in 2019, but there is much work still to be done and we look forward to 2020 with optimism, energy, and enthusiasm.”

The 2020 Nominating Committee consists of Fenster; Leslie Gottlieb, PRSA-NY President; Kellie Jelencovich, PRSA-NY President-Elect; Henry Feintuch, President of Feintuch Communications and a PRSA-NY past president; Sandra Fathi, President of Affect and a PRSA-NY past president; and Errol Cockfield, Senior Vice President of Communications at MSNBC. The Nominating Committee’s responsibility is to recommend to the Chapter’s membership the 2020 Board of Directors.

About PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners.

