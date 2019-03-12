PRSA-NY : Extends Deadline for 2019 Big Apple Award Entries

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY), the premier organization serving communications and public relations professionals in the New York metropolitan area, announced the entry deadline for the 2019 Big Apple Awards has been extended to Monday, March 18.

The Chapter is also encouraging PR professionals to apply to judge the awards.

Now in its 32nd year, the Big Apple Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the communications profession. It honors excellence in the industry and the outstanding campaigns created by many of its brightest leaders. Entrants and judges can consult the links below for more information.

The theme of the 2019 Big Apple Awards is “Changing the Landscape of Communications,” which will examine how communications is changing, and what those changes mean to practitioners. The awards are open to agencies, in-house teams, freelancers, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and both PRSA-NY members and non-members, across the Tri-State region.

Judges will be responsible for completing an online assessment of a small pool of award nominations and for attending an in-person judging session in Manhattan on April 16. The Big Apple Awards ceremony will be held on June 24 at the Mandarin Oriental near Columbus Circle in Manhattan.

About the Big Apple Awards and PRSA-NY

PRSA-NY established the Big Apple Awards in 1987 to celebrate excellence in public relations. Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious accolades, the Big Apple Awards honor innovative and strategic PR campaigns and projects.

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners.

