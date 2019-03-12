PRSA-NY : Extends Deadline for 2019 Big Apple Award Entries

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America
(PRSA-NY), the premier organization serving communications and public
relations professionals in the New York metropolitan area, announced the
entry deadline for the 2019 Big Apple Awards has been extended to
Monday, March 18.
The Chapter is also encouraging PR professionals to apply to judge the
awards.
Now in its 32nd year, the Big Apple Awards is one of the most
prestigious awards in the communications profession. It honors
excellence in the industry and the outstanding campaigns created by many
of its brightest leaders. Entrants and judges can consult the links
below for more information.
-
Submit a campaign for the 2019 Big Apple Awards here.
-
Apply to be a judge here.
The theme of the 2019 Big Apple Awards is “Changing the Landscape of
Communications,” which will examine how communications is changing, and
what those changes mean to practitioners. The awards are open to
agencies, in-house teams, freelancers, nonprofit organizations,
government agencies, and both PRSA-NY members and non-members, across
the Tri-State region.
Judges will be responsible for completing an online assessment of a
small pool of award nominations and for attending an in-person judging
session in Manhattan on April 16. The Big Apple Awards ceremony will be
held on June 24 at the Mandarin Oriental near Columbus Circle in
Manhattan.
About the Big Apple Awards and PRSA-NY
PRSA-NY established the Big Apple Awards in 1987 to celebrate excellence
in public relations. Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most
prestigious accolades, the Big Apple Awards honor innovative and
strategic PR campaigns and projects.
The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one
of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in
the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers
top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards.
PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses,
nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent
practitioners.
