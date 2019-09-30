Log in
PS CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Pluralsight (PS) Investors of Pending Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $100,000+ to Contact the Firm

09/30/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) investors of the Oct. 15, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in a federal securities class action filed against the company.

CLASS PERIOD: Aug. 2, 2018 – July 31, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Oct. 15, 2019
Email: PS@hbsslaw.com
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PS
Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation: 510-725-3000

PS Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants concealed the Company’s substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections.

The truth was revealed on July 31, 2019, when Defendants announced (1) disappointing financial results for 2Q 2019, (2) blamed Pluralsight’s declining growth in billings on sales execution problems with its salesforce, and (3) the departure of the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer.

If you invested in Pluralsight between Aug. 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered significant losses ($100,000+), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately to learn more about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, the extent to which management may have misled investors about reasonable growth prospects, internal controls, and reasons for the recently-announced auditor change,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Pluralsight should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
