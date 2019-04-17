PSAV® NAMED TO AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS LIST BY FORBES

SCHILLER PARK, Ill., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSAV, a global leader in event experiences, has been named to the Forbes 2019 America’s Best Employers list for the second year in a row within the large employer category (more than 5,000 employees).

The basis of the ranking stems from anonymous employee ratings of how likely they would be to recommend PSAV to others, on a scale of zero to 10. Respondents were also asked for their opinions regarding working conditions, salary, potential for development, and company image. Furthermore, respondents had the opportunity to recommend, or not recommend, other companies. The mix of respondents in the sample was representative of the overall U.S. workforce, taking age, level of employment and ethnicity into consideration.

“Being included in the Forbes Best Employers ranking for the second consecutive year is a great source of pride for everyone associated with PSAV,” said Mike McIlwain, CEO of PSAV. “We go to great lengths to instill the right culture throughout our organization and the right values in our people. They have indicated through this ranking that those efforts are resonating, and doing what you love is as important as who you do it for. Ultimately, our customers are the true beneficiaries of this honor.”

PSAV’s purpose is to Connect and Inspire People. It has grown from a small, regionally-based provider of audiovisual services to a global leader in event experiences with revenue of nearly $2 billion. PSAV supports more than 1.5 million meetings annually and, on average, is the partner of choice for more than 1,100 meeting planners and event organizers each day.

PSAV delivers a comprehensive range of services that combines creativity and technology to bring its customers’ events to life. They consistently choose PSAV for its innovative and comprehensive service offerings, exceptional customer service, and global platform. PSAV is the trusted partner at leading venues worldwide.

About PSAV ®

PSAV is a global leader in event experiences, providing creative, production, advanced technology and staging services to help meeting professionals deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and events. The team consists of more than 9,000 professionals across 1,500 on-site venue locations and 49 branch offices within the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. It is the trusted partner and on-site provider of choice at leading venues worldwide. The company is headquartered in Schiller Park, Ill. www.psav.com.

# # #

