PSB Holding Corp. : Announces Earnings At June 30, 2019 - Revised
08/13/2019 | 12:12pm EDT
PRESTON, Md., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $1.5 million for the first six months of 2019. These earnings produced a .67% return on average assets and 7.17% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $38.4 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $33.9 million at June 30, 2018. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of June 30, 2019 reflect steady growth and positive momentum as we move into the second half of the year."
Total assets of $444.4 million increased by $7.2 million compared to June 30, 2018, an increase of 1.65%. Total loans increased by $6.3 million to $342.9 million, a 1.89% increase as compared to June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, non-performing assets were .61% of total assets, compared to June 30, 2018 at .76% of total assets. Total customer funding at June 30, 2019 was $357.87 million, an increase of .63% as compared to June 30, 2018.
Annualized earnings per share at June 30, 2019 was $2.07. The price per share as reported on OTCQX at July 1, 2019 was $26.99 per share. As of June 30, 2019, the book value per share was $27.09.
Melissa Quirk concluded, "Our focus during the first half of 2019 was the opening of two new branch locations in Wicomico County, MD and Sussex County, DE. These new markets provide opportunity to continue our strategic efforts to grow and expand our servicing area. We appreciate the support of our shareholders and customers as we continue to deliver on our strategic initiative of growth and prosperity."
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2019 financial results.
PSB HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 27,377,989
$ 27,367,616
Investment securities
52,782,158
56,842,865
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
342,899,013
336,549,597
Property & equipment
9,841,501
7,703,017
Lease assets
3,097,644
-
Bank-owned life insurance
5,302,417
5,150,445
Accrued interest receivable
1,318,589
1,252,809
Foreclosed real estate
83,700
83,700
Other assets
1,667,555
2,223,236
Total assets
$ 444,370,566
$ 437,173,285
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 98,581,719
$ 96,578,925
Interest-bearing
255,037,534
255,308,728
Total deposits
353,619,253
351,887,653
Repurchase agreements
4,253,150
3,750,433
FHLB advances and other borrowing
43,610,684
46,505,268
Lease liability
3,097,644
-
Other liabilities
1,309,341
1,094,959
Total liabilities
405,890,072
403,238,313
Stockholders' equity
38,480,494
33,934,972
Total liabilities and equity
$ 444,370,566
$ 437,173,285
Book value per share
$ 27.09
$ 23.89
PSB HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 8,459,809
$ 7,951,529
Investment securities
798,326
656,698
Other
97,934
136,793
Total interest income
9,356,069
8,745,020
Interest expense
Deposits
1,238,600
988,743
Repurchase agreements
22,883
6,299
FHLB advances
477,717
407,233
Other borrowings
91,017
102,553
Total interest expense
1,830,217
1,504,828
Net interest income
7,525,852
7,240,192
Provision for loan losses
110,000
610,000
Net interest income after provision
7,415,852
6,630,192
Noninterest income
1,224,623
1,522,764
Noninterest expense
6,715,795
5,869,339
Net income before tax
1,924,680
2,283,617
Tax expense
464,142
566,171
Net income
$ 1,460,538
$ 1,717,446
Net income per common share, annualized
$ 2.07
$ 2.44
2018 Book Value and Earnings per share have been restated to reflect the 2.5 for one forward stock split executed on December 28, 2018.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psb-holding-corp-announces-earnings-at-june-30-2019---revised-300900922.html
SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.
© PRNewswire 2019
