PSB Holding Corp. : Announces Earnings At September 30, 2019
11/06/2019 | 01:12pm EST
PRESTON, Md., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $2.4 million for the first nine months of 2019. These earnings produced a .72% return on average assets and 8.32% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $40.2 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $34.5 million at September 30, 2018. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of September 30, 2019 reflect good growth and sound earnings."
Total assets of $457.4 million increased by $19.5 million compared to September 30, 2018, an increase of 4.46%. Loans, net of allowance remained constant at $345.4 million. As of September 30, 2019, non-performing assets were .89% of total assets, compared to September 30, 2018 at .65% of total assets. Total customer funding at September 30, 2019 was $369.6 million, an increase of 2.30% as compared to September 30, 2018.
Annualized earnings per share at September 30, 2019 was $2.18. The price per share as reported on OTCQX at October 1, 2019 was $27.60 per share. As of September 30, 2019, the book value per share was $27.75.
Melissa Quirk concluded, "We appreciate the support of our shareholders and customers as we continue to deliver on our strategic initiative of quality growth and success."
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2019 financial results.
PSB HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Sept 30, 2019
Sept 30, 2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 27,362,635
$ 21,721,070
Investment securities
59,237,083
54,371,043
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
345,389,242
344,912,698
Property & equipment
9,964,886
7,747,053
Lease assets
2,897,222
-
Bank-owned life insurance
8,346,142
5,189,942
Accrued interest receivable
1,336,412
1,361,062
Foreclosed real estate
208,612
83,700
Other assets
2,624,861
2,450,279
Total assets
$ 457,367,095
$ 437,836,847
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 103,937,607
$ 95,961,671
Interest-bearing
259,017,469
261,002,956
Total deposits
362,955,076
356,964,627
Repurchase agreements
6,637,484
4,328,022
FHLB advances and other borrowing
42,747,525
40,313,028
Lease liability
3,011,324
-
Other liabilities
1,788,538
1,698,746
Total liabilities
417,139,947
403,304,423
Stockholders' equity
40,227,145
34,532,424
Total liabilities and equity
$ 457,367,092
$ 437,836,847
Book value per share
$ 27.75
$ 24.31
PSB HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2019
2018
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 12,895,467
$ 12,163,715
Investment securities
1,068,619
1,028,153
Other
284,741
195,449
Total interest income
14,248,827
13,387,317
Interest expense
Deposits
1,966,442
1,557,602
Repurchase agreements
33,384
12,970
FHLB advances
705,574
579,822
Other borrowings
134,973
152,006
Total interest expense
2,840,373
2,302,400
Net interest income
11,408,454
11,084,917
Provision for loan losses
170,000
860,000
Net interest income after provision
11,238,454
10,224,917
Noninterest income
1,913,418
2,204,662
Noninterest expense
10,023,012
9,009,506
Net income before tax
3,128,860
3,420,073
Tax expense
764,373
837,936
Net income
$ 2,364,487
$ 2,582,137
Net income per common share, annualized
$ 2.18
$ 2.43
2018 Book Value and Earnings per share have been restated to reflect the 2.5 for one forward stock split executed on December 28, 2018.
SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.
SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.
© PRNewswire 2019
