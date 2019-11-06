Log in
PSB Holding Corp. : Announces Earnings At September 30, 2019

11/06/2019 | 01:12pm EST

PRESTON, Md., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $2.4 million for the first nine months of 2019. These earnings produced a .72% return on average assets and 8.32% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $40.2 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $34.5 million at September 30, 2018. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of September 30, 2019 reflect good growth and sound earnings."

Total assets of $457.4 million increased by $19.5 million compared to September 30, 2018, an increase of 4.46%. Loans, net of allowance remained constant at $345.4 million. As of September 30, 2019, non-performing assets were .89% of total assets, compared to September 30, 2018 at .65% of total assets. Total customer funding at September 30, 2019 was $369.6 million, an increase of 2.30% as compared to September 30, 2018. 

Annualized earnings per share at September 30, 2019 was $2.18. The price per share as reported on OTCQX at October 1, 2019 was $27.60 per share. As of September 30, 2019, the book value per share was $27.75.  

Melissa Quirk concluded, "We appreciate the support of our shareholders and customers as we continue to deliver on our strategic initiative of quality growth and success."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE.  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2019 financial results.

PSB HOLDING CORP.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET










Sept 30, 2019


Sept 30, 2018








Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$            27,362,635


$          21,721,070


Investment securities

59,237,083


54,371,043


Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

345,389,242


344,912,698


Property & equipment

9,964,886


7,747,053


Lease assets

2,897,222


-


Bank-owned life insurance

8,346,142


5,189,942


Accrued interest receivable

1,336,412


1,361,062


Foreclosed real estate

208,612


83,700


Other assets

2,624,861


2,450,279


Total assets

$          457,367,095


$        437,836,847








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing

$          103,937,607


$          95,961,671



Interest-bearing

259,017,469


261,002,956



      Total deposits

362,955,076


356,964,627


Repurchase agreements

6,637,484


4,328,022


FHLB advances and other borrowing

42,747,525


40,313,028


Lease liability

3,011,324


-


Other liabilities

1,788,538


1,698,746


Total liabilities

417,139,947


403,304,423


Stockholders' equity

40,227,145


34,532,424


Total liabilities and equity

$          457,367,092


$        437,836,847









Book value per share

$                       27.75


$                    24.31


 


PSB HOLDING CORP.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME








Nine Months Ended



 September 30



2019


2018






Interest income




Loans, including fee income

$         12,895,467


$         12,163,715

Investment securities

1,068,619


1,028,153

Other

284,741


195,449


Total interest income

14,248,827


13,387,317

Interest expense




Deposits

1,966,442


1,557,602

Repurchase agreements

33,384


12,970

FHLB advances

705,574


579,822

Other borrowings

134,973


152,006


Total interest expense

2,840,373


2,302,400

Net interest income

11,408,454


11,084,917

Provision for loan losses

170,000


860,000

Net interest income after provision

11,238,454


10,224,917






Noninterest income

1,913,418


2,204,662

Noninterest expense

10,023,012


9,009,506

Net income before tax

3,128,860


3,420,073

Tax expense

764,373


837,936

Net income

$           2,364,487


$           2,582,137






Net income per common share, annualized

$                      2.18


$                      2.43


2018 Book Value and Earnings per share have been restated to reflect the 2.5 for one forward stock split executed on December 28, 2018.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psb-holding-corp-announces-earnings-at-september-30-2019-300953079.html

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
