PSB : Jared Morris Promoted to Senior Credit Officer

Jared Morris Promoted to Senior Credit Officer

Wausau, Wis. (August 20, 2018) Peoples State Bank announced the promotion of Jared Morris to senior credit officer.

In his new role he will partner with commercial bankers to ensure loan policies are applied to new and existing loans, improve credit policy exception monitoring and reporting systems, and develop small credit management policies and procedures to increase commercial loan delivery efficiency. He will also coordinate consideration of potential loan policy and procedural changes and discuss expected benefits with senior management and the lender group.

Morris stated, "I look forward to building upon the strong credit culture of Peoples State Bank, while streamlining the credit function for continued growth and customer delivery."

"Jared is one of our best young bank professionals and has progressively grown in credit knowledge and effective staff management during the past several years and has earned these greater responsibilities," said President & CEO Scott Cattanach. "His strong communication skills along with commercial credit underwriting knowledge will improve our credit delivery efficiency while providing an independent review of commercial loan origination and ongoing credit monitoring."

Morris holds a finance degree from UW-Oshkosh and has eight years of experience in the banking industry. Six of those years have been at Peoples, where he started as a credit analyst in 2012 and later promotions to commercial credit supervisor and assistant vice president-credit administration.

Peoples State Bank is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from nine full service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida and Vilas Counties, as well as commercial loan production offices in Milwaukee and Stevens Point, WI. Peoples provides financial services to business owners and individuals, as well as investment and retirement planning services through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. Peoples was founded in 1962 and has total assets in excess of $880 million. PSB Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Peoples State Bank, trades its common stock under stock symbol PSBQ on the OTC Markets Exchange. Peoples is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Peoples can be found at www.bankpeoples.com.