PSB : Now Trading on OTCQX® Best Market

PSB Holdings, Inc. Now Trading on OTCQX® Best Market

Wausau, Wis. - April 16, 2019 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PSBQ), which owns and operates Peoples State Bank, a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. PSB Holdings upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

PSB Holdings begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PSBQ." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to PSB Holdings on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "PSB Holdings provides banking services to over 18,000 households and businesses and was recognized in American Banker Magazine's 2018 ranking of the top 200 community banks. We look forward to supporting PSB Holdings as the bank builds visibility in the public markets."

President and CEO Scott Cattanach said, "Moving to the more liquid and transparent OTCQX Market is an important step in our strategy to share the Peoples story to a wider group of investors, while highlighting our strong historical performance and plans to create additional shareholder value."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

ABOUT PSB HOLDINGS, INC

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from nine full service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida and Vilas Counties, as well as a commercial loan production office in Milwaukee, WI. Peoples provides financial services to business owners and individuals, as well as investment and retirement planning services through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. common stock is traded under stock symbol PSBQ on the OTC Markets Exchange. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.