Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PSB : Peoples Donates to Boys & Girls Club of Wausau Area

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

Contact: Janel Thoune

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Asst. VP/Marketing Manager

August 15, 2019

715.847.4069

janel.thoune@bankpeoples.com

Peoples State Bank Donates $2,500 to Boys & Girls Club of Wausau Area

Wausau, Wis. (August 15, 2019) Peoples State Bank announced a $2,500 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area.

"Peoples believes in transforming the lives of young people as they grow, mature, and find their calling," said Scott Cattanach, president and CEO of Peoples State Bank. "It's easy to step up and contribute when you see the vibrancy of the children served at the Club."

"This donation will help programs at the Boys & Girls Club for academic success, healthy lifestyles, career development, STEAM, and will help us provide meals to kids," said Matt Jameson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club. "Providing meals with our programming is needed because it is so important our youth have food security."

Jameson went on to point out the importance of leading businesses in the greater Wausau area stepping up to make Wausau a great place to live. He pointed to Mark Oldenberg, the chief financial officer of Peoples, who serves on the Boys & Girls Club board of directors, and on its finance committee.

"Mark is very thorough in helping guide Club financial strategy through his board and finance committee work," said Jameson. "He's also a great sounding board for best practices and gives advice on anything we ask for."

The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area serves nearly 2,000 members directly and 5,000 others through community fairs and school district events. The Club has three sites in the Wausau area: the Caroline S. Mark site in Wausau, D.C. Everest Middle School, and D.C. Everest Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Caption of photo on next page:

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Wausau Area held the ceremonial big check presented to the club from Peoples State Bank. Club members, along with CEO Matt Jameson (back left) accepted the check from Mark Oldenberg, chief financial officer, Scott Cattanach, president and CEO, and Janel Thoune, AVP of marketing at Peoples State Bank.

# # #

Peoples State Bank is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from nine full service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida and Vilas Counties, as well as commercial loan production offices in Milwaukee and Stevens Point, WI. Peoples provides financial services to business owners and individuals, as well as investment and retirement planning services through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. Peoples was founded in 1962 and has total assets in excess of $900 million. PSB Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Peoples State Bank, trades its common stock under stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. Peoples is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Peoples can be found at www.bankpeoples.com.

Disclaimer

PSB Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 21:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:43pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:42pVERSABANK : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 28, 2019
PU
05:42pALLERGAN : Provides Online Resource for Patients and Surgeons about BIOCELL® Textured Breast Implants and Tissue Expanders
PU
05:42pMAGAZINE LUIZA : Material Fact - Tax Credits
PU
05:42pVALUE LINE : Form def 14a
PU
05:42pGOLD FIELDS : H1 2019 RESULTS Nick Holland - CEO
PU
05:41pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:40pCLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD : . Reports Growth in Assets and Net Financial Revenue in Second Quarter of 2019
AQ
05:39pSundance Energy Australia Limited Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results
GL
05:39pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. - ACRS
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GE shares fall on Madoff whistleblower calling its finances a fraud
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth
5VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group