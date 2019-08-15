PSB : Peoples Donates to Boys & Girls Club of Wausau Area

Contact: Janel Thoune FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Asst. VP/Marketing Manager August 15, 2019 715.847.4069 janel.thoune@bankpeoples.com

Peoples State Bank Donates $2,500 to Boys & Girls Club of Wausau Area

Wausau, Wis. (August 15, 2019) Peoples State Bank announced a $2,500 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area.

"Peoples believes in transforming the lives of young people as they grow, mature, and find their calling," said Scott Cattanach, president and CEO of Peoples State Bank. "It's easy to step up and contribute when you see the vibrancy of the children served at the Club."

"This donation will help programs at the Boys & Girls Club for academic success, healthy lifestyles, career development, STEAM, and will help us provide meals to kids," said Matt Jameson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club. "Providing meals with our programming is needed because it is so important our youth have food security."

Jameson went on to point out the importance of leading businesses in the greater Wausau area stepping up to make Wausau a great place to live. He pointed to Mark Oldenberg, the chief financial officer of Peoples, who serves on the Boys & Girls Club board of directors, and on its finance committee.

"Mark is very thorough in helping guide Club financial strategy through his board and finance committee work," said Jameson. "He's also a great sounding board for best practices and gives advice on anything we ask for."

The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area serves nearly 2,000 members directly and 5,000 others through community fairs and school district events. The Club has three sites in the Wausau area: the Caroline S. Mark site in Wausau, D.C. Everest Middle School, and D.C. Everest Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Wausau Area held the ceremonial big check presented to the club from Peoples State Bank. Club members, along with CEO Matt Jameson (back left) accepted the check from Mark Oldenberg, chief financial officer, Scott Cattanach, president and CEO, and Janel Thoune, AVP of marketing at Peoples State Bank.