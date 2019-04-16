PSB : Releases Slides for Annual Shareholder Meeting

Meeting Agenda
President's Message
•Peoples mission and strengths
•Shareholder value roadmap
•2018 highlights
•Customer testimonial
•2019 key strategy objectives
Financial Presentation
•2018 financial report
•Three‐year director terms
•Increase authorized shares
Formal Business Meeting
Questions & Answers
3
President's Message
Scott Cattanach
President & CEO
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Peoples State Bank
4
