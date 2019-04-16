Log in
PSB : Releases Slides for Annual Shareholder Meeting

04/16/2019 | 10:18am EDT

Welcome & Introduction

Bill Fish

Chairman of the Board

PSB Holdings, Inc.

Peoples State Bank

2

1

Meeting Agenda

President's Message

Peoples mission and strengths

Shareholder value roadmap

2018 highlights

Customer testimonial

2019 key strategy objectives

Financial Presentation

2018 financial report

Three‐year director terms

Increase authorized shares

Formal Business Meeting

Questions & Answers

3

President's Message

Scott Cattanach

President & CEO

PSB Holdings, Inc.

Peoples State Bank

4

2

Forward

Looking

Statements

Certain matters discussed in this presentation, including without limitation those relating to the growth of PSB, its profits, and future interest rates, are forward‐looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth during the meeting and in this presentation. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. PSB assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward‐looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

5

Peoples Mission

Build value for shareholders with increased earnings and growth as an independent bank serving local business owners and residents

Consistently top 25% return on equity to peer

Shareholder dividend growth for 25 consecutive years

6

3

Peoples

Strengths

Served and reinvested in northcentral Wisconsin for over 50 years with 9 branches and 2nd largest deposit market share

Commercial bank with strong reputation offering fast and flexible credit and valuable deposit management services to locally owned businesses

Technology to provide great service through Wisconsin - Our largest treasury management depositors are located outside of our normal market area

Superior management of operating expenses and loan losses compared to banking industry

7

Shareholder

Value

Roadmap

5 Year Plan for Independence and Opportunity

Objectives:

Target $1.5 billion in total assets by December 31, 2022 (size)

Enter new markets to diversify growth opportunities (growth potential)

Building relationships with professional bank investors and potential future NASDAQ listing associated with a capital raise or acquisition (message)

8

4

Management Team

Scott Cattanach, President & CEO

Commercial

Bank

Retail Sales &

Human

Accounting

Compliance &

Service

Resources &

CFO

Services

Operations

Internal Audit

Marketing

Maureen

Mark

Pat Heier

Tim Dively

Lenore Breit

Jorgensen

Donna Staples

Oldenberg

9

2018 Highlights

Best Local Bank 7th straight year by Wausau Daily Herald

PSB Holdings, Inc. - 50th Top Performing Community Bank in the nation and 9th straight year in Top 200 Community Banks by American Banker Magazine

Brandon Karaba - Forward Rhinelander Top 10 Under 40 Award

PSB staff - Wisconsin Bankers Association State Bankers Promoting Financial Literacy Award

Earnings per share increase 45% over 2018

10

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PSB Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 14:17:08 UTC
